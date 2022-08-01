Trash can sets fire to Selma garage, Officials say

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked an early morning garage fire in Selma.

It was first reported by a neighbor just before three this morning at a home on Almond and Olive Avenues.

Firefighters say a trash can caught fire near the garage.

It soon spread to a fence and parts of the house above the trash can.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames inside the attic above the garage.

Firefighters say the family doesn't remember throwing out anything that could've caused a fire