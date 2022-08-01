ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

Trash can sets fire to Selma garage, Officials say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctL3I_0h0jeoL800

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked an early morning garage fire in Selma.

It was first reported by a neighbor just before three this morning at a home on Almond and Olive Avenues.

Firefighters say a trash can caught fire near the garage.

It soon spread to a fence and parts of the house above the trash can.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames inside the attic above the garage.

Firefighters say the family doesn't remember throwing out anything that could've caused a fire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMJ

Driver Killed Following Collision On McKinley Avenue In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire forces 4 adults out of Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire that forced four people out of their home on Thursday is now under investigation, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Crews were called at around 5:00 p.m. to the home in the area of Willow and Laurel avenues. They arrived to find all the occupants were out of the […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Selma, CA
Selma, CA
Accidents
Selma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Woman killed in minivan crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a minivan crash in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they were called to the area of McKinley and Normal avenues in Fresno at around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to find the vehicle […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Can#Accident
KMJ

Multiple Injuries Reported Following Greyhound Bus Crash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple injuries were reported early Wednesday morning after a Greyhound Bus flipped onto its side in Visalia. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. when a bus traveling down Highway 99 just north of Avenue 264 drifted onto the right shoulder and hit a chain-link fence.
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Big Rig on I-5 in Fresno County

According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was recently killed in a crash in Fresno County. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Highway 168 on the western side of Fresno County. Details on the Crash on Interstate 5 That Killed...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Identified: Porterville man killed in shooting

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed Tuesday night in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department identified the man as 26-year-old Steven Sanchez. According to authorities, police officers responded to the 1400 block of North Ohio Street after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect caught on video stealing woman's parked car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman recently told FOX26 News that it took only seconds for someone to steal her parked car in Fresno. According to Jessica Dillingham, she parked her black 2018 Kia Forte near First Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday evening. Dillingham says she walked inside a...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy