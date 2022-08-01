ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon, MI

19-year-old girl staying with boyfriend’s grandfather near Roscommon vanished 35 years ago

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 6

Science rules
4d ago

Obvious choice, the boyfriend did it. With no body good luck solving this one. I wonder if the boyfriend had run ins with the law over the years. That seems to be the pattern with killers. They just can't stay out of trouble. I'd actually trace where he's lived his life and look for other missing people where he's been.

Reply
8
Freda
4d ago

Missaukee County, just 20 miles away from Houghton Lake found a deceased woman's remains about 2 months ago that were skeletal remains. Sigh.....

Reply(1)
3
Related
Daily Voice

Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home

Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
POTOMAC, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Roscommon, MI
Wbaltv.com

Officers on patrol find unattended toddler in area of Poe Homes

Baltimore police seek the public's help to find the parents or guardians of a toddler who was found in the area of Poe Homes. City police said officers on patrol Tuesday morning the 800 block of west Saratoga Street found an unattended toddler who is about 3 or 4 years old.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police launch investigation after man dies in custody of first responders

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has launched an internal investigation after a man died while in the custody of first responders, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a report of a person who had overdosed on drugs, police said.They found a man who was suffering from signs of medical distress, according to authorities.That man was being restrained by a bystander. A second bystander administered Narcan to the man, police said.Medical personnel arrived and began tending to the man while an officer handcuffed him in an effort to keep him restrained, according to authorities.The man became unresponsive while in custody. At that time, first responders began performing life-saving measures, police said.Medical personnel put the man into an ambulance, uncuffed him, and took him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.The Baltimore Police Department's SPecial Investigations Response Team and the Maryland Attorney General's Office will conduct a joint investigation into the man's death, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Michigan State Police#Tattoos#Brown Hair#Durham#Eb#Clickondetroit
WTOP

3 men stabbed in Gaithersburg

Three men are in the hospital after being stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday evening. Montgomery County police said the incident happened in the area of Quince Orchard Boulevard after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Mother carjacked, hit by own car, while delivering Amazon packages

BALTIMORE — A single mother working to deliver packages for Amazon is in the hospital and requires surgery after she was carjacked and then hit with her vehicle. The victim, identified as Chelsea Nicolette, was making the deliveries when during a drop-off, she heard her car door slam shut, WMAR reported. When she turned around, she saw a man behind the wheel of her car driving away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
WJLA

Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Michael Steinmetz, man killed in Cecil County boat explosion

BALTIMORE -- Friends and colleagues of Dr. Michael Steinmetz, a leading figure at the National Eye Institute, who died in a boat explosion last weekend, are remembering his legacy. In 15 years at the institute, Steinmetz became what they call a top-five executive employee. But what stood out most to his colleagues, who called him Mike, wasn't his immense intellect or achievements -- it was how he made everyone around him feel."He was just a wonderful human being. Everybody loved working with Mike," said Cheri Wiggs, a program director at the National Eye Institute."It didn't matter where you were in the...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car

WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy