19-year-old girl staying with boyfriend’s grandfather near Roscommon vanished 35 years ago

Read on www.clickondetroit.com
Science rules
4d ago
Obvious choice, the boyfriend did it. With no body good luck solving this one. I wonder if the boyfriend had run ins with the law over the years. That seems to be the pattern with killers. They just can't stay out of trouble. I'd actually trace where he's lived his life and look for other missing people where he's been.
Reply
8
Freda
4d ago
Missaukee County, just 20 miles away from Houghton Lake found a deceased woman's remains about 2 months ago that were skeletal remains. Sigh.....
Reply(1)
3
Related
Child charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl in Towson
Baltimore County Police have charged a juvenile in connection to the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Towson.
8-year-old girl dead in shooting in Towson
Police responded around 9:25 p.m. to a home in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road. The minor was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man In Custody For Assaulting Store Clerk In Maryland Who Taped Him During Dispute: Sheriff
A man who viciously assaulted a Maryland gas station clerk for filming him during a dispute in Harford County, leaving him with lasting injuries, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, authorities announced. Abingdon resident William Bill Jones, 28, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center on Wednesday,...
Family escapes fire that destroyed home in Annapolis
A family is safe after a fire destroyed their Annapolis home Thursday morning. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Road around 6:15am.
Wbaltv.com
Officers on patrol find unattended toddler in area of Poe Homes
Baltimore police seek the public's help to find the parents or guardians of a toddler who was found in the area of Poe Homes. City police said officers on patrol Tuesday morning the 800 block of west Saratoga Street found an unattended toddler who is about 3 or 4 years old.
Baltimore police launch investigation after man dies in custody of first responders
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has launched an internal investigation after a man died while in the custody of first responders, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a report of a person who had overdosed on drugs, police said.They found a man who was suffering from signs of medical distress, according to authorities.That man was being restrained by a bystander. A second bystander administered Narcan to the man, police said.Medical personnel arrived and began tending to the man while an officer handcuffed him in an effort to keep him restrained, according to authorities.The man became unresponsive while in custody. At that time, first responders began performing life-saving measures, police said.Medical personnel put the man into an ambulance, uncuffed him, and took him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.The Baltimore Police Department's SPecial Investigations Response Team and the Maryland Attorney General's Office will conduct a joint investigation into the man's death, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
3 men stabbed in Gaithersburg
Three men are in the hospital after being stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday evening. Montgomery County police said the incident happened in the area of Quince Orchard Boulevard after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
Boyfriend Indicted For Tracking Down, Murdering Ex-GF In Baltimore: State AG
A homicide suspect who allegedly tracked his ex-girlfriend for several blocks before fatally stabbing her in Baltimore has been indicted on murder charges, the Maryland Attorney General announced. Forell Dwayne Isaac, 38, of Baltimore, has been indicted for the murder of 29-year-old Linique Green on Sept. 12, 2021, after allegedly...
Mother carjacked, hit by own car, while delivering Amazon packages
BALTIMORE — A single mother working to deliver packages for Amazon is in the hospital and requires surgery after she was carjacked and then hit with her vehicle. The victim, identified as Chelsea Nicolette, was making the deliveries when during a drop-off, she heard her car door slam shut, WMAR reported. When she turned around, she saw a man behind the wheel of her car driving away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
Man shoots roommate, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot his roommate in Howard County, leaving him with life threatening injuries, police said. According to police, at about 7:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near Oak Bush Terrace in Columbia, Maryland. Police learned that the suspect shot the man, identified...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Body Of Boy Lost Swimming In Potomac River In Maryland Found, Search Ongoing For Father
The body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming with his father in the Potomac River near Charles County has reportedly been recovered. On Monday, Aug. 1, officials said that the two were reported missing near Swan Point In Newburg after they became distressed while swimming in the waterway with their family, prompting a massive search.
WJLA
Father loses son's Crocs shoe during hike in Silver Spring, makes Twitter plea for return
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7NEWS) — Calling all good Samaritans! There is a tiny Crocs shoe left behind in Silver Spring, Md. that needs to be returned to its rightful owner. Jonah Furman posted a tweet on Wednesday in hopes the child's shoe might be returned to his son. The shoe was lost somewhere between Montgomery Hills Park and Getty Park, Furman tweeted.
foxbaltimore.com
Bodies of 10-year-old boy, father found after going missing in Potomac River: Police
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The body of a 10-year-old boy and his father who went missing in the Potomac River Monday were found, according to Maryland Natural Resource Police. Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County just 5 p.m....
WJLA
Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Michael Steinmetz, man killed in Cecil County boat explosion
BALTIMORE -- Friends and colleagues of Dr. Michael Steinmetz, a leading figure at the National Eye Institute, who died in a boat explosion last weekend, are remembering his legacy. In 15 years at the institute, Steinmetz became what they call a top-five executive employee. But what stood out most to his colleagues, who called him Mike, wasn't his immense intellect or achievements -- it was how he made everyone around him feel."He was just a wonderful human being. Everybody loved working with Mike," said Cheri Wiggs, a program director at the National Eye Institute."It didn't matter where you were in the...
Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car
WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
Comments / 6