19-year-old girl staying with boyfriend’s grandfather near Roscommon vanished 35 years ago

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has launched an internal investigation after a man died while in the custody of first responders, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a report of a person who had overdosed on drugs, police said.They found a man who was suffering from signs of medical distress, according to authorities.That man was being restrained by a bystander. A second bystander administered Narcan to the man, police said.Medical personnel arrived and began tending to the man while an officer handcuffed him in an effort to keep him restrained, according to authorities.The man became unresponsive while in custody. At that time, first responders began performing life-saving measures, police said.Medical personnel put the man into an ambulance, uncuffed him, and took him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.The Baltimore Police Department's SPecial Investigations Response Team and the Maryland Attorney General's Office will conduct a joint investigation into the man's death, police said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO