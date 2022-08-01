Gas leak shuts down roads in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. – Authorities have shut down a portion of Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon for an uncontained gas leak, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Monday morning.

The 8400 block of Magnolia Avenue will remain closed until the leak is resolved by Santee Fire Department, the Sheriff’s department said in a tweet . Authorities have also closed N. Magnolia Avenue south of Kenney Street and turn lanes on Prospect Avenue.

Drivers planning to travel near the leak, located just south of state Route 52, should seek alternate routes in the meantime.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.