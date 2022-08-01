ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Free admission to several New Orleans museums in August

By Bjorn Morfin
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) New Orleans Museum Month begins today and will run through the 31st of August.

Whether you are a history buff, an art lover, or both, August is the perfect month to take a trip down to New Orleans as several museums will offer free admission.

Here are the 22 participating museums:

  • Ashe Cultural Arts Center
  • Back Street Cultural Museum
  • Beauregard-Keyes Historic House and Gardens
  • Contemporary Arts Center
  • Confederate Memorial Hall Museum
  • Gallier House
  • Hermann-Grima House
  • The Historic New Orleans Collection
  • Longue Vue House and Gardens
  • Louisiana Children’s Museum
  • Louisiana State Museum
  • Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience
  • New Orleans African American Museum
  • New Orleans Jazz Museum
  • New Orleans Museum of Art
  • New Orleans Pharmacy Museum
  • Newcomb Art Museum
  • Ogden Museum of Southern Art
  • Pitot House
  • Sazerac House
  • Studio Be
  • The National World War II Museum

New Orleans Museum Month is a collaboration between museums in the greater New Orleans area and features museums of all sizes. The goal is to offer the public the ability to visit participating museums without a charge.

What you have to do:

All you have to do is pick which museum or museums you would like to visit and sign up as a member. You can do this either by visiting the museum’s website or by clicking here .

Free admission is limited to two people per membership.

New Orleans Museum Month will continue through Aug. 31.

