Free admission to several New Orleans museums in August
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – New Orleans Museum Month begins today and will run through the 31st of August.
Whether you are a history buff, an art lover, or both, August is the perfect month to take a trip down to New Orleans as several museums will offer free admission.
Here are the 22 participating museums:
- Ashe Cultural Arts Center
- Back Street Cultural Museum
- Beauregard-Keyes Historic House and Gardens
- Contemporary Arts Center
- Confederate Memorial Hall Museum
- Gallier House
- Hermann-Grima House
- The Historic New Orleans Collection
- Longue Vue House and Gardens
- Louisiana Children’s Museum
- Louisiana State Museum
- Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience
- New Orleans African American Museum
- New Orleans Jazz Museum
- New Orleans Museum of Art
- New Orleans Pharmacy Museum
- Newcomb Art Museum
- Ogden Museum of Southern Art
- Pitot House
- Sazerac House
- Studio Be
- The National World War II Museum
New Orleans Museum Month is a collaboration between museums in the greater New Orleans area and features museums of all sizes. The goal is to offer the public the ability to visit participating museums without a charge.
What you have to do:
All you have to do is pick which museum or museums you would like to visit and sign up as a member. You can do this either by visiting the museum’s website or by clicking here .
Free admission is limited to two people per membership.
