Junior Theatre veteran joins staff
Davenport Junior Theatre recently hired a familiar face as its new Mainstage Production Manager, Aaron Randolph III. Randolph will work with incoming Artistic Director, Ashley Becher, to manage and execute the shows at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport, according to DJT’s Facebook page. He will be the lead support for Junior Theatre’s guest directors, designers, and stage managers.
Country acts dominate rest of Mississippi Valley Fair
While country artist Jimmie Allen was forced to cancel his concert Thursday night at Davenport’s Mississippi Valley Fair, the fair grandstand has three more solid acts of country music booked the rest of the weekend. The schedule of performers is:. Friday, Aug. 5: Carly Pearce. Saturday, Aug. 6: Brantley...
REVIEW: Strong ’70s music, exhaustingly silly story at Circa
As a child of the 1970s who went to college with Seth Rudetsky, I was prepared to love (or at least enjoy) “Disaster!” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island. I did not love “Disaster!” – though its clearly talented, exuberant cast delivers the jukebox musical’s 30-plus iconic songs with tremendous gusto, power and heart.
Summer Concert Series presents Soul Storm
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Concert Series returns with some hot music on summer nights. The Summer Concert Series wraps up its season with Soul Storm Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy this free show!. In case of inclement weather, the...
Ballet QC back on the lawn to kick off new season
Ballet Quad Cities will leap into its 2022-23 season with another outdoor performance this month and close it with an historic, groundbreaking work at the Adler Theatre next April. The new season schedule is as follows:. Ballet on the Lawn — Aug. 28th at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6...
CASI will present free music, ice cream social
The Center for Active Seniors Inc. will have an ice cream social from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Center for Active Seniors, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Bob Gaston New Horizons Band, The Golden Tones Chorus, and The Silver Linings Bell Choir will perform from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in Celebration Hall.
Essence eliminated from finale of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
After a dizzying, dazzling four-month journey from Davenport to L.A. for Quad Cities celebrity Essence Wilmington, the 20-year-old star was eliminated Wednesday night on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”. The Davenport North alum and aspiring rapper/dancer/choreographer/actor/model did not make it to the top 2 dancers, as...
Wisconsin-born Nazi fighter film to be shown at Nahant Marsh
You don’t usually think of Davenport’s Nahant Marsh as a spot to see movies, but the 305-acre nature preserve and education center will be just that on Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. That’s when Nahant Marsh will host a free outdoor showing (on an inflatable screen) of the documentary “Wisconsin’s Nazi Resistance: The Mildred Fish-Harnack Story” (2011), as one of the first events in the comprehensive “Out of The Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today” throughout the area this fall.
Educator/entertainer joins library staff
You may recognize him from his MPL-TV/Channel 5 program “Mr. Taylor, Songs and Stories,” but now you can see him in person at the Musser Public Library (MPL) & HNI Community Center, Muscatine. Emerson Taylor has joined the library staff as a children’s librarian, bringing a sense of...
QC Islamic Center to give out free backpacks
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be distributing free backpacks for back to school to QC families in need this weekend. The event will be held at Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, 6005 34th Ave., Moline,...
Historic house earns Blue Ribbon Award
The August recipient of the Galesburg Community Blue-Ribbon Award is 1138 North Cherry Street. This is the home of Ed and Tammy Weaver. The 7th ward property was nominated and selected by Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department for its beautiful curb appeal that presents a welcoming image of Galesburg and its historic neighborhoods, a news release says. The award was announced by Council member Larry Cox during Monday’s City Council meeting. The Blue-Ribbon sign will be placed in the front yard and a certificate will be presented to the Weavers at the August 15th council meeting.
Food inspectors ensure fair food is safe to enjoy
One of many Quad Citians’ favorite parts about visiting the Mississippi Valley Fair is enjoying all the wonderful food from vendors, and the Scott County Health Department dropped by to ensure the fair food you eat meets state requirements. After determining the facilities and foods are up to code,...
Moline’s 150th Anniversary
Communications Coordinator, Tory Brecht, sat down with us to talk about how the city of Moline is gearing for a their week long celebration.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to make more QC stops
Hot dog!!! Less than a month after they cut the mustard in the Quad Cities, the Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns will be back this weekend. The iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will stop at three area Hy-Vees to “ketchup” with local residents and offer good-natured fun, games and prizes (with relish, natch).
‘Person of interest’ in Trudy Appleby case has died
A 61-year-old man who in August 2020 was named a “person of interest” in the Trudy Appleby missing-person case has died. David Whipple, of Colona, died Monday at his home, according to a funeral home obituary. In 2020: Police name two ‘persons of interest‘. Moline Police named...
Burglars break into Bettendorf home, steal sleeping family’s belongings
A Bettendorf couple is warning their community to be on the lookout after their home was burglarized while they were asleep. James and E.D. Boddie, along with their 4-year-old daughter, live near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf, an area they consider rather safe from crime. That perspective changed mid-July when James walked downstairs one morning to a nearly empty room and realized their house had been burglarized overnight.
RI superintendent talks new school year
Dr. Reginald Lawrence, superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District, joined Local 4 News This Morning in the studio to talk about the new school year that just kicked off Wednesday. He talked about how close things are to pre-pandemic ways at the start of the school year, what parents...
Tips for drivers as kids return to school
Kids are back in school in Rock Island, so the police department is reminding drivers of the best ways to keep students safe. “The greatest threat children face today is motor vehicle crashes,” Rock Island Police Department Police Chief Richard Landi said in a news release. “The problem escalates during the months children are in school.”
Two transported after late-Friday crash in Bettendorf
Emergency responders were on the scene about 9:30 p.m. Friday after two vans crashed on the 1800 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Two people were transported from the scene – at least one in handcuffs. Our Local 4 News crew saw neighbors gather to watch as officers talked with witnesses.
UPDATE: Photos of Muscatine school vandalism
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for vandalizing Madison School. Here are two photos of some damage, released Friday by police:. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Avenue, for...
