One dead, one injured, after three-motorcycle crash Sunday in DeKalb County

A multiple motorcycle collision Sunday morning in DeKalb County resulted in the death of a Huntsville man, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Jerome M. Banks Jr., 46, suffered serious injuries when the 2001 Yamaha YZFR6L motorcycle he was driving stuck a 2019 Goldwing motorcycle operated by Calvin A. Palmer, 57, of Smyrna, Georgia.

After that initial collision, the Honda struck a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Latonya Y. Flynn, 52, of Conley, Georgia.

Banks was transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, where he succumbed to his injuries. Palmer was injured as well; he was transported to DeKalb Regional Hospital.

The crash occurred at about 10:06 a.m. Sunday on Alabama Highway 35 near the 14 mile marker, about six miles south of Fort Payne in DeKalb County, and closed the roadway for a while.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.