Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
Baton Rouge to be declared as a Purple Heart City
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Friday the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish will be designated a Purple Heart City and Parish on Aug. 10. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration that is still active and was created...
EBR Mayor: We are concerned with more rain forecast in the coming days
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday (August 3), many East Baton Rouge Parish (EBR) residents woke up to severe thunderstorms that led to flooding and power outages. Later in the evening, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed the inclement weather and the problems it triggered on her official social media account, stating, “This morning East Baton Rouge Parish experienced a significant weather event that dropped 4+ inches of rain in some locations.”
Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
WBRSO: Think before sharing children’s back-to-school photos online
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As students in West Baton Rouge Parish head back to the classrooms on Monday, the sheriff’s office is reminding parents to keep their child’s personal information limited on social media. “Back-to-school photos are filling social media feeds everywhere, often revealing personal...
Around 4,000 gallons of crude oil discharges near Bayou Sorrel, Coast Guard
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The Coast Guard is keeping an eye on a crude oil leak close to Frog Lake and Bayou Sorrel. The oil discharge came from a WCC Energy facility. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge was alerted to this situation on Sunday, July 31. The...
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
Back to School: Zachary schools upgrade safety features ahead of 1st day of class
ZACHARY, La. (BPROUD) — The Zachary school district will be welcoming students back onto its campuses next week. Superintendent Scott Devillier says they’ve been planning for students’ return. “Well…. we always put safety first,” said Devillier. Devillier explained that they use the summer break to...
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
Mosquitoes in local parishes test positive for West Nile Virus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The West Nile Virus is showing up across the area in various parishes including East Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish. There have been 15 positive samples collected by Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control this year. The most recent...
LSU Ag Center receives $1M for bioproducts, bioprocessing research expansion
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1 million grant was awarded to the LSU Ag Center for bioproducts and bioprocessing research equipment. The grant awarded by the Louisiana Board of Regents will allow researchers to access 12 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment to support engineering and chemistry, according to LSU Ag Center.
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out...
Six tips that may prevent a home burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a person comes home to find that an unwelcomed stranger has trespassed and stolen valuable items, they may feel devastated and helpless. They might also wonder if there were any steps that could have been taken to prevent the burglary. According to the...
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
Geismar plant to receive $19.8M for expansion
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — BASF announced a $19.8 million expansion of its Geismar plant on Thursday. BASF said it will invest in the Ascension Parish manufacturing complex to increase the production of chemicals needed for printers, dishwashing detergent, and electronic products. With the expansion, BASF will keep over 1,000 jobs at the facility and estimated that 58 jobs will be created in construction jobs.
GALLERY: Flash flooding in our viewing area
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — With the constant rainfall we are experiencing today, flooded areas are expected. Here is a gallery of the flooding in our viewing area as of 12:05 p.m. High water in Tigerland. Florida Blvd. at Lofaso St. Lobdell Blvd./Woodale Blvd. Burbank Dr. in front of...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highland at Airline
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Highland Road at Airline Highway. The incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. There is no word on the...
Former Southern University professor sentenced two years for fraud, money laundering
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A judge sentenced a 70-year-old former Southern University professor to two years in prison for fraud and money laundering Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Parviz Sharifrazi of Baton Rouge’s sentencing is a result of...
