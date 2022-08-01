ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge to be declared as a Purple Heart City

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Friday the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish will be designated a Purple Heart City and Parish on Aug. 10. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration that is still active and was created...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Mayor: We are concerned with more rain forecast in the coming days

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday (August 3), many East Baton Rouge Parish (EBR) residents woke up to severe thunderstorms that led to flooding and power outages. Later in the evening, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed the inclement weather and the problems it triggered on her official social media account, stating, “This morning East Baton Rouge Parish experienced a significant weather event that dropped 4+ inches of rain in some locations.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Ag Center receives $1M for bioproducts, bioprocessing research expansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1 million grant was awarded to the LSU Ag Center for bioproducts and bioprocessing research equipment. The grant awarded by the Louisiana Board of Regents will allow researchers to access 12 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment to support engineering and chemistry, according to LSU Ag Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Six tips that may prevent a home burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a person comes home to find that an unwelcomed stranger has trespassed and stolen valuable items, they may feel devastated and helpless. They might also wonder if there were any steps that could have been taken to prevent the burglary. According to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Geismar plant to receive $19.8M for expansion

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — BASF announced a $19.8 million expansion of its Geismar plant on Thursday. BASF said it will invest in the Ascension Parish manufacturing complex to increase the production of chemicals needed for printers, dishwashing detergent, and electronic products. With the expansion, BASF will keep over 1,000 jobs at the facility and estimated that 58 jobs will be created in construction jobs.
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

GALLERY: Flash flooding in our viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — With the constant rainfall we are experiencing today, flooded areas are expected. Here is a gallery of the flooding in our viewing area as of 12:05 p.m. High water in Tigerland. Florida Blvd. at Lofaso St. Lobdell Blvd./Woodale Blvd. Burbank Dr. in front of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highland at Airline

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Highland Road at Airline Highway. The incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. There is no word on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

