Deltarune Chapter 3: When Will We Get The Sequel?

Read on www.svg.com
Related
Ash's Original Actor Is Returning To Pokemon, But Not How You'd Expect
If you grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, it's likely that "Pokémon" was a big part of your childhood. The Japanese media franchise based around battling monsters and the Pokémon trainers that befriended them was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, spawning television shows, video games, and card collections — among other properties — that touched virtually every part of the globe. At the center of this was Ash Ketchum, the main character of the original "Pokémon" anime series.
The Best Year In Gaming History, According To Metacritic
Asking anyone what they think the best year was for video games can be like opening a can of worms. Of course, the topic will always be debated between individuals that vividly recall a winter spent with a favorite RPG or summer nights with friends crowded around a living room tv, but what does the industry at large say about the best year in gaming? It's easy to look through rose-tinted glasses and remember a favorite title the way you want to remember it, however it's much harder to argue with scores and reviews cemented by critics.
Call Of Duty's New Character Clone Has Fans In An Uproar
"Call of Duty" games often attempt to maintain player interest by introducing new modes and items to the game. One of the best ways to keep the game interesting for players is the introduction of new operator skins, especially novelty skins that are more fantastical than the average "Call of Duty" fare. Even though "Call of Duty: Vanguard" got off to a rocky start, the game has continued to sell, eventually finding its spot within the wide array of war-based titles. That being said, sometimes the game's publisher, Activision, makes choices that baffle fans. For example, the game's latest operator skin looks awfully familiar to one artist, who claims that the company used their artwork without permission to create a new operator skin.
Twitter Is In Love With Pokemon's New Motorcycle Legendaries
The ninth generation of Pokemon is coming later this year with the release of "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet" for the Nintendo Switch and it looks like the Legendaries are going to be wild. In the latest Pokemon Presents video, gamers got a look at the region of Paldea, the series' newest region. More excitingly, fans got a glimpse of the new Legendary Pokemon that will appear, and they're like nothing we've seen before.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pokemon Violet And Scarlet Double Pack: What's Included?
The Pokémon Company recently shared more details about the next generation of games, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." A new world overview trailer showed off more of the open-world region, as well as some of the people gamers will meet and the places they will go. Nintendo also announced the "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" Double Pack, which lets you pick up both versions of the game in a single package. It also revealed that there will be three stories to follow, although it did not explain all of them in detail. The first is the usual — beat all the gyms and become champion — with the second being a mysterious treasure hunt. It was also previously explained that the creator of "Undertale" Toby Fox would be composing music for "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet."
Everything We Learned From August's Pokemon Presents
There is no shortage of content when it comes to the "Pokémon" franchise. Throughout the media giant's history, fans have been treated to an assortment of content, ranging from television shows, to card collections, events, and of course video games. With such a broad range of news to share, the "Pokémon" franchise is worthy of its own big event akin to other events such as E3 or PlayStation's State of Play. This is achieved periodically with the "Pokémon Presents" stream, a one-stop shop for any and all important news regarding the future of the franchise.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Beat The Mysterious Enemy Boss
"Xenoblade Chronicles 3" is here and it has everything fans want in a modern JRPG experience. Some critics have found the dialogue to be a bit clunky in places, but most have unanimously agreed that the combat and exploration on offer in the war-torn world of Aionios make for an incredibly powerful gaming experience. Players get to take control of a cast of six playable characters from the two rival countries of Keves and Agnus as this motley group of Attackers, Defenders and Healers must band together in an effort to save both nations from their true enemy.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: The 2 Best And 2 Worst Defenders
Monolith Software's "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" has taken the JRPG scene by storm since its release in late July 2022. The Nintendo Switch exclusive title has been critically acclaimed for its story, characters, worldbuilding, and for having an abundance of content that players can sink their teeth into. While having a highly engaging story and a cast of loveable and endearing characters is essential to creating a good JRPG game, arguably no feature is more important than an intuitive combat system that is both fun and challenging. In this respect, "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" more than delivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. First hitting shelves in 2009, "Bayonetta" wowed gamers with its tight controls and exciting rating system combat that similar to the "Devil May Cry" series. And that was no coincidence, as "Bayonetta" was the brainchild of "Devil May Cry" creator Hideki Kamiya (Per Platinumgames). But of course, it wasn't just the gameplay of "Bayonetta" that drew players in.
Apex Legends: Everything We Know About Vantage
Battle royales have rapidly grown into one of the most popular genres in the video game industry. The premise of these games is usually pretty simple: A player and a few of their friends are dropped into an arena to compete in a winner-take-all death match. Games like "Fortnite" and "PUBG" would probably burn out pretty quickly if they were left in their original state forever, but studios keep these titles alive by consistently upgrading them with seasons of content that add new maps, skins, weapons and – most importantly – new playable characters.
Fortnite: How To Unlock The Wolverine Zero Outfit
"Fortnite" is offering up the chance to snag another Marvel legend and this time it's a variant of a hero that might not come back to the shop. That hero is Wolverine, and "Fortnite" is offering players the chance to grab the Wolverine Zero outfit. Wolverine previously joined "Fortnite" as part of the Marvel season, where he was included with the battle pass. Wolverine joins the likes of John Cena, battling it out with other players to achieve a victory royale.
Dr Disrespect's Game Reveal Has Fans Throwing Shade
Dr Disrespect is known for his quality production values and hilarious persona. Although the streamer was permanently banned on Twitch for an undisclosed reason in 2020, he has made a name for himself on YouTube, amassing over four million subscribers. But Dr Disrespect is more than just an entertainer. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Real Reason Overwatch 2 Reversed Course On Moira
It's been a bit of a rocky road to release for "Overwatch 2," especially considering how popular "Overwatch" was. For starters, the game getting delayed was a big disappointment. On top of the development cycle getting extended long enough to test fans' patience, Twitch viewership imploded after a series of marketing missteps. Namely, the team behind "Overwatch 2" gave out codes during the first beta and saw a huge dropoff after the codes were gone, only to not offer any Twitch drops in the second beta.
When Will We Get A New Top-Down Zelda Game?
Before "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" revolutionized the series and thrust it into the 3D age, the top-down perspective was a major part of the "Zelda" series' identity. And thankfully for old-school fans, the series has continued to embrace its roots, even as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" marked major changes in the "Zelda" formula as a whole. Entries as recent as 2019's "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," which embraced more of a "2.5D" style, have demonstrated the series' commitment to continuing the top-down lineage of "Zelda" games.
The Secret You'll Find Hidden In LEGO's Atari 2600
Atari transformed the gaming industry in 1982 with the release of the Atari 2600 console. With just a simple joystick and one button, it brought arcade titles such as "Pitfall!," "Space Invaders," and "Pac-Man" out of crowded arcades and into gamers' living rooms. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Atari this year, Lego designed a special edition set celebrating the iconic Atari 2600. This wasn't the first Lego console, of course, as Lego previously teamed up with Nintendo to create a Lego NES set in 2020. And much like the NES set, which contained some fun easter eggs of its own, the Atari 2600 comes with more than just a Lego replica of its respective console and controller.
Digimon Survive: How To Beat Fangmon
The long awaited "Digimon Survive" is finally here, bringing a brand new story to the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This hybrid visual novel and tactical adventure game can take about 80-100 hours to fully complete and, according to an interview with game producer Kazumasa Habu (via Gematsu), sports a darker storyline geared towards "adult fans." Players step into the shoes of Takuma Momozuka as he and his friends are thrust into the world of Digimon and forced to fight for their lives, coming face-to-face with a number of deadly threats, like Dokugumon.
Elden Ring Player Discovers Where The Bosses Go To Hide
Some would assume that after five months of "Elden Ring," every secret in FromSoftware's masterpiece has been discovered, but because the gaming community's love for "Elden Ring" is so immense, some talented individuals are stopping at nothing to find out everything they can about the Lands Between. Modders have taken...
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Beat Silvercoat Ethel
Ethel, your beloved colony hero, is one of the bosses in "Xenoblade Chronicles 3." In fact, she's one of the first in the lengthy adventure across Aionios. Unfortunately, she's as tough as she's made out to seem. Players might not be able to wing it through this one without equipping at least half-decent gear and planning their line of attack.
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
Blizzard Breaks Its Silence On $45 Overwatch Skin Controversy
Blizzard Entertainment has finally made a statement regarding "Overwatch 2" skin monetization. The controversy began when some account-holders received surveys from the publisher about the potential prices of skins in "Overwatch 2," which @Portergauge shared on Twitter. The survey asked about the likelihood of the player purchasing a Mythic skin for $45 or a Legendary skin for $25. In the original "Overwatch," skins are obtained via loot boxes and can't typically be purchased directly with actual money, although Blizzard occasionally sells OWL skins for real-world currency. Despite "Overwatch 2" struggling to get Twitch viewers during its second beta, the fervor around potential pricing seems to show that people are still interested in the game.
SVG
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0