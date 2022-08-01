ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Geothermal plant wins appeal but pauses Nevada construction

By SCOTT SONNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8kaF_0h0jcpuD00
1 of 3

RENO, Nev.— (AP) — The developer of a geothermal power plant facing legal challenges in Nevada agreed Monday to suspend construction just hours after a U.S. appeals court had refused to halt the project that opponents say would harm an endangered toad and destroy sacred hot springs.

In a ruling Monday morning, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a bid by environmentalists and a Nevada tribe to reinstate an injunction that temporarily blocked work earlier this year on Ormat Nevada’s plant 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Reno.

But hours later, lawyers for Ormat, the government, environmentalists and the tribe filed a joint stipulation in federal court in Reno detailing a voluntary agreement to suspend construction for at least 30 days — and perhaps until the end of the year.

The unusual turn of events comes after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took the rare step of declaring the Dixie Valley toad endangered on a temporary emergency basis in April — something the agency has done only one other time in 20 years.

The project is one of several underway in the West that the Biden administration backs as a way to combat climate change by expediting the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

It would generate carbon-free power by tapping hot water from beneath the earth. But the Fish and Wildlife Service concluded in April it could lead to the extinction of the toad by adversely affecting groundwater that feeds wetlands in the only place the speckled toad, about the size of a quarter, is known to exist.

Monday’s panel ruling from the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit, which heard oral arguments on the appeal in June, said it couldn’t consider the emergency listing because it happened after the appeal was filed in January.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe subsequently amended their suit to include the listing. They allege Ormat and the bureau are violating the Endangered Species Act’s requirement that they consult with the wildlife service before proceeding with any activity that could harm protected species.

The conflict has put a spotlight on some of the challenges the Biden administration faces as it tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035.

The new agreement filed Monday acknowledges the formal consultation must be completed so any risks to the toad can be fully evaluated before it’s harmed.

“It’s not every day that you can lose at the 9th Circuit but still come out ahead, but today is a win for the Dixie Valley toad,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director for the Center for Biological Diversity.

“This agreement comes just in the nick of time to save this little toad from extinction,” he said.

Ormat agreed to suspend construction until the service issues a formal biological opinion following the consultation, or until Dec. 31, whichever comes first.

It also agreed to provide 30 days’ notice before resuming any construction. In turn, the opponents agreed they won’t seek any new court orders before receiving such notice.

Ormat Vice President Paul Thomsen said the Reno-based company already was working with the two agencies to facilitate the consultation process “and as part of those collaborative efforts has temporarily paused construction to focus on these efforts.”

“Ormat is confident that BLM and the Fish and Wildlife Service can find a path forward for the project that will both adequately protect the Dixie Valley toad and allow development of this critical renewable geothermal resource,” he said in an email late Monday.

The 9th Circuit’s panel ruling earlier Monday said further delay of the project would make it “all but certain” Ormat would be unable to meet a contract deadline to complete construction by the end of this year.

Ormat said earlier that failure to meet the deadline would cost the company $30 million over 20 years and could jeopardize the entire project, which was approved by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in November.

“Beyond the economic losses to Ormat,” the panel said, “the district court properly considered the public interest in a ‘source of carbon-free baseload electricity,’ royalty returns to the federal government, and state and local taxes which would be collected as a result of the project.”

The joint stipulation outlines a schedule with filing deadlines as U.S. District Judge Robert C. Jones in Reno continues to consider the case on its merits.

Critics say the project will violate the Religious Freedom Restoration Act by restricting access to the site where Native Americans have worshipped for thousands of years.

Their lawsuit also accuses the bureau of violating the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to complete an environmental impact statement on the potential impacts — a much more exhaustive review than the environmental assessment it produced.

The 9th Circuit panel ruled that Judge Jones was correct in deferring to the expertise of BLM scientists who concluded that adequate safeguards were in place.

The plans the bureau approved “address unanticipated impacts and impose meaningful mitigation measures as needed,” the ruling said. “BLM was not required to mitigate impacts to zero.”

Comments / 0

Related
963kklz.com

Get More Fruits And Veggies From Nevada

Our local community food banks will be receiving more fruits and vegetables from right here in Nevada!. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that their Agriculture Marketing Services division has “signed a cooperative agreement with Nevada” to begin a program whereby they purchase “locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.”
NEVADA STATE
KDWN

Northern Nevada: victims seek over $85 million for Tamarack Fire damages

RENO, Nev. (AP) — People who lost their homes and property in last summer’s Tamarack Fire in northern Nevada and California have filed a claim against the U.S. Forest Service seeking more than $85 million. Attorney Bill Jeanney said the filing was the first step to filing a lawsuit against the agency. The U.S. Forest Service initially decided to hold off on offering assistance on the Tamarack Fire as it struggled with limited resources and perceived the fire as contained to a small area in early July 2021. But soon, the fire spread rapidly, scorching nearly 109 square miles along the Nevada-California border.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

"I spent around $800": Reno teachers struggle with inflation

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Teachers struggle to pay for school supplies but also feel the pressure from parents and the school district to meet unrealistic expectations. I am not just a teacher. I am a nurse, a friend, and sometimes a social worker. Washoe County...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Industry
State
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Business
Reno, NV
Industry
Local
Nevada Business
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
mynews4.com

News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac

Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
RENO, NV
TheHorse.com

Nevada Horse Positive for EIA

The Nevada Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA) during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine, and all the horses on the premises will be tested to prevent further spread. Officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
mynews4.com

Two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There are two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Residents and those recreating in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Other locations near steep terrain or small creeks will also be more prone to flash flooding.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Geothermal Power#Power Plant#Politics Courts#Politics State#Ormat
Nevada Current

Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The race for Nevada secretary of state heated up this week after Nye County Commissioners appointed a new interim county clerk who is expected to pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election. On Tuesday, the Nye County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to appoint Mark Kampf, an election denier who […] The post Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
2news.com

Sandbag Stations in Northern Nevada

Sandbag stations are set up in Washoe County and Douglas County, to help residents who may be dealing with flooding. Officials say sand and bags are provided at each site, but residents should bring their own shovel and fill the bags themselves. These are the sandbag stations located in Reno:
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
The Associated Press

California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. Later Thursday, Sheriff Dale Wagner said six homes had burned as well as eight other structures. With the help of state and local resources, Wagner said the fire was starting to calm down and all evacuations were lifted as of 8 p.m.
LIND, WA
The Associated Press

Flathead County has Montana's first suspected monkeypox case

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A day after the federal government declared a public health emergency to respond to monkeypox, the Montana health department on Friday reported the state’s first suspected case of the virus. Wyoming is the only state in the country that hasn’t reported a case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Montana health department and the Flathead City-County Health Department confirmed a presumptive case of monkeypox in an adult living in the county. The sample will be sent to the CDC for confirmation, officials said. The health departments and the patient’s health care provider are working to identify people who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
The Associated Press

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving while intoxicated, fleeing from officers and injuring parade-goers and two Gallup police officers who tried to stop the vehicle, court documents said. In a statement, New Mexico State Police said that investigators have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate. No one was killed. The people who were hurt, including the police officers, suffered mostly minor injuries, said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as the Chevrolet Tahoe drove through the parade route. The vehicle sped through downtown Gallup about 15 minutes after the nighttime parade started that served as the kick-off event for the 10-day Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration.
GALLUP, NM
Nevada Current

NV Energy seeks right to stick ratepayers with Greenlink bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary When NV Energy turned to Nevada lawmakers last year to salvage a massive transmission line project that state utility regulators had already partially denied because of the potential cost to ratepayers, the utility’s CEO testified any increase to customers was years away.  “We will put thousands of people to work today and Nevadans will not […] The post NV Energy seeks right to stick ratepayers with Greenlink bill  appeared first on Nevada Current.
informnny.com

Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing officials to temporarily close it. The bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City and dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance is parked, said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesperson Adam Mayberry.
CARSON CITY, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy