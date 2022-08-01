NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over monkeypox

Former assistant secretary of the treasury Monica Crowley revealed alleged collusion between the Chinese Communist Party and the Biden family Friday on "Hannity." CROWLEY: Joe Biden has always been a hack, but now he is president of the United States and America's commander in chief. And there is evidence that the Biden family has benefited tremendously from the CCP and Chinese Communist Party-related entities to the tune of well over $10 million. So the CCP and those entities do not write those kinds of checks without expecting something in return. So obviously there's a lot of speculation, Tammy, as to whether or not this president is compromised. And if so, shame on Joe Biden for putting his family's and personal interests ahead of America's national security interests and ahead of the American people. This is why we have tremendous weakness in dealing with this fundamental, existential threat to the U.S.

