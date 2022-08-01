Lawyer: Sandy Hook parents isolate with security due to safety concerns during Texas Alex Jones trial

Read on www.trumbulltimes.com
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino's parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said. At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a rifle,...
Sales executive, veteran lawmaker vie for GOP secretary of the state nomination
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The contest for the Republican nomination for secretary of the state pits Terrie Wood of Darien, a veteran member of the state House of Representatives, against Dominic Rapini of Branford, a longtime business-to-business sales executive for Apple. Both said...
State Sen. Saud Anwar (opinion): Ensuring the future of CT’s EMS services
For decades, independent EMS departments, and individual EMS workers and volunteers, have played a huge role in protecting our cities and towns, ensuring proper and effective emergency response in response to all sorts of events. We cannot thank them enough; they have been instrumental in responding to the broad spectrum of acute medical and nonmedical issues faced by individuals in our communities.
Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tim Michels is on the attack in the waning days of Wisconsin’s tight GOP governor’s primary, with an ad this week faulting his rival for not initially backing Donald Trump in 2016 – even as it emerged Thursday that Michels himself did not vote in that primary.
Opinion: Questioning rankings in higher education study
The July 29 editorial, “Closing CT wealth gap starts in the classroom,” written by the Hearst Connecticut Media Board, provided apt commentary on the need for Connecticut to close the equity gaps in higher education. State policymakers need to do more to better address these gaps and should use data on student outcomes to inform that decision making, but the validity of the rankings in the report cited by the board from the D.C. think tank Third Way to guide that approach are questionable.
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Aug. 5 - Aug. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, Nutmeggers can see famous rappers take center stage, as well as chow down on some Italian food or make an ice cream run. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now tour.
Connecticut has lowest rental vacancy rate of any state, census data shows
Connecticut had the lowest vacancy rate for rental housing of any U.S. state during the second quarter of this year, data from the Census Bureau shows. According to the Census Bureau figures, only 2.1 percent of Connecticut’s rental housing was vacant during that time period, down from 4.7 percent during the first quarter. Vermont had the second lowest vacancy rate, 2.4 percent, followed by Delaware and Massachusetts.
NWS: More heat and humidity this weekend in CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The prolonged hot temperatures blanketing Connecticut this week will continue into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Heat and humidity will combine to produce felt temperatures in the low 90s on Saturday, the weather service said, with...
