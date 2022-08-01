Read on www.clickorlando.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. Cane
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And CrimeEdgewater, FL
Seniors And Low-Income Shoppers Spend More As Coupons Move OnlineCadrene HeslopDebary, FL
Related
click orlando
‘Do the right thing:’ Family of driver killed in SR-408 shooting, crash seeks answers
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Tremain Hepburn is seeking answers and justice three weeks after he was killed during a shooting and crash along State Road 408. On Friday, Orlando Police released the incident report and 911 calls. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “I...
flaglerlive.com
2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose
In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
Volusia County deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are trying to find a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies said Eleanna Vargas disappeared from her home on Euclid Avenue in DeLand on Tuesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said she could be in Miami with an unknown man.
click orlando
Maryland man wanted in rape case arrested in Flagler County
PALM COAST, Fla. – A man accused in a Maryland rape case was arrested Thursday afternoon in Flagler County by deputies acting on tips provided by U.S. Marshals, the sheriff’s office said. Shawn Patrick Scott, 41, of Glen Burnie, was arrested after U.S. Marshals conducting surveillance saw him...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’
Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
click orlando
Ocklawaha girl, 11, found after being reported missing, endangered, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: 11-year-old Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was located and is safe, Marion County deputies said Saturday morning. ORIGINAL: An 11-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen in Ocklawaha Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Arianna...
Orange County cold case solved after 15 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After 15 years, a cold case has been solved, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday. Police said Felix Paguada-Lopez was shot and killed in a home invasion at Lake Atriums Circle, near South John Young Parkway, on Jan. 10, 2007.
click orlando
Man found shot, killed at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday with gunshot wounds at a Rosemont apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Officers responded to calls of a shooting at the Village Park Apartments, in the 4500 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Winter Park woman who tampered with evidence in husband’s death sentenced to a year of probation
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update:. Danielle Redlick -- a Winter Park woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in her husband’s death -- will serve a year of probation with credit for time served, a judge ruled Friday morning. A Winter Park woman found guilty of tampering with...
Family of 5 found dead in Orlando murder-suicide identified
The family of five that was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Orlando were identified Wednesday, according to reports.
click orlando
Police search for missing dog left in car stolen from Titusville Walmart
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police in Titusville need the public’s help to find a dog that was stolen from a vehicle at a Walmart last month. Police said the vehicle, with a female Boston terrier/pug mix named Lolly inside, was stolen from the Walmart in Titusville on July 15.
click orlando
Man found dead in carport, 2nd wounded in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was found dead in a carport and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Orlando, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 9 a.m. on East San Luis Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said a man in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
Florida family of five found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO - A family of five is dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home on Tuesday afternoon when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children.Orlando police said that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. Neighbors said the family, a middle-aged couple, the adult daughter, and the two young girls had just moved into the home a few months ago. They said they had no idea that something was wrong. "I didn't hear anything. I wish I did because I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in the situation," said Heather Collins. Police have not released any information about what may have led to the apparent murder-suicide.
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
click orlando
‘We are used to this:’ Worker describes Orlando shooting ahead of security changes
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who was working Sunday morning near where the downtown Orlando shooting took place spoke with News 6 about his experience and thoughts regarding the city’s response. Avery Batistine, a worker at Pipe & Pouch Smoke Shop, said he was working when gunfire erupted...
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
click orlando
Soft sand restricts beach driving, causes big problems in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Before you hit the beach in Volusia County this weekend, make sure you have a plan for off-beach parking if you don’t have a four-wheel drive car. Beach safety officials said they are running into major problems with cars getting stuck with the sand being even softer than usual this time of year.
click orlando
DeLand man killed in rollover crash in Lake County, FHP says
DeLAND, Fla. – A 47-year-old DeLand man was killed early Friday in a single-vehicle wreck in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash was reported around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 42 in Lake County, not far from DeLand in nearby Volusia County. [TRENDING: Become...
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County
A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
Comments / 6