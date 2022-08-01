ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

flaglerlive.com

2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose

In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Maryland man wanted in rape case arrested in Flagler County

PALM COAST, Fla. – A man accused in a Maryland rape case was arrested Thursday afternoon in Flagler County by deputies acting on tips provided by U.S. Marshals, the sheriff’s office said. Shawn Patrick Scott, 41, of Glen Burnie, was arrested after U.S. Marshals conducting surveillance saw him...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
nypressnews.com

11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’

Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man found shot, killed at Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday with gunshot wounds at a Rosemont apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Officers responded to calls of a shooting at the Village Park Apartments, in the 4500 block of...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
SANFORD, FL
CBS Miami

Florida family of five found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ORLANDO - A family of five is dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home on Tuesday afternoon when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children.Orlando police said that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7.   Neighbors said the family, a middle-aged couple, the adult daughter, and the two young girls had just moved into the home a few months ago. They said they had no idea that something was wrong. "I didn't hear anything. I wish I did because I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in the situation," said Heather Collins. Police have not released any information about what may have led to the apparent murder-suicide. 
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

DeLand man killed in rollover crash in Lake County, FHP says

DeLAND, Fla. – A 47-year-old DeLand man was killed early Friday in a single-vehicle wreck in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash was reported around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 42 in Lake County, not far from DeLand in nearby Volusia County. [TRENDING: Become...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County

A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

