Decatur, IL

newschannel20.com

Levitt AMP concert series wraps up for the year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The rain didn't stop people from catching one of the last concerts in the Capital City's Levitt AMPseries. Thursday's concert was moved indoors due to muddy conditions at the downtown Y-block. Despite temporary digs, people were happy to catch some of their favorite local artists.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield community comes out for Beatles tribute band

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Beatles music could be heard in downtown Springfield last week. No, it wasn't the real Beatles, but a tribute band. The Reunion Beatles tribute band played all of the band's biggest hits. The event at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) was free...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Back to school bash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Families in need of school supplies have a chance to grab some for free this weekend. A back-to-school bash is being held on Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Decatur at the Children Museum of Illinois. Free backpacks will be available for the...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

2 days of discounted carnival rides at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides at the Illinois State Fair will be $2. Tuesday is not the only day for $2 ride tickets. On August 11, the opening day of the fair, the tradition of $2 rides will continue. “We are always looking...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
newschannel20.com

Entries being accepted for Chilli Pepper Pageant

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The 37 Annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest is now accepting online entries for the 2022 Chilli Pepper pageants. The pageant is taking place Saturday, Oct. 1. There are six total pageants and they are open to residents of Christian County. The age groups...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Jelani Day's family launches foundation in his honor

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The family of Jelani Day is officially launching a foundation in his honor. It is a non-profit foundation to promote social change, initiate missing person reform, and provide scholarships to students. An event called "An All White Affair" will kick-start the foundation's efforts. It is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Powerlight Abe Lincoln car show roars back to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — If you love cars and movies than you're in luck this weekend. The 9th annual Powerlight Abe Lincoln Car Show combines both passions and is usually the biggest car show in central Illinois. It features car replicas from different movies including one of the DeLorean...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

NewsChannel 20 back to school fundraising drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — As the school year is quickly approaching NewsChannel 20 and Capitol Radio Group are teaming up to support the Horace Mann Educators Foundation's back-to-school campaign. You can help through the Donors Choose Campaign. Horace Mann has pledged to match all donations in Springfield and surrounding...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

History comes alive at the Vachel Lindsay House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — History came alive at the Vachel Lindsay House on Wednesday afternoon. The event, Tea with Mary Lincoln, is part of the summer-long series taking a dive into state and local history. Those attending got the chance to speak with a Mary Todd Lincoln interpreter and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield Walmart stores supporting local elementary schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — More than 30 Springfield students will get their back-to-school supplies free from Walmart. On Friday morning, local elementary school kids will get the most essential back-to-school supplies they need. The students from Black Hawk Elementary School, Harvard Park Elementary School, Feitshans Elementary School, and Enos...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition

PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
newschannel20.com

Salvation Army's school supplies drive kicks off

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Salvation Army's back-to-school supplies donation drive began Friday, August 5. Salvation Army has partnered with Walmart in Champaign and Vermilion counties for this back to school drive that allows people to buy school supplies right there in the store and drop them off in the donation box when they're leaving the store.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Power restored to CWLP customers in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 10 p.m. More than 600 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers in Springfield were dealing with outages Wednesday as of 4:45 p.m. due to afternoon storms. CWLP says high winds, rain, and lightning brought branches down...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Sangamon County Animal Control accepting volunteers again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County Animal Control is accepting community volunteers once again. Officials say the facility took a break from taking volunteers to address the needs of the community and update their application process. Volunteers can now apply to help shelter employees take care of animals and...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

New UIS exhibit highlights local women's rights advocate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A former University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) student is highlighting a part of Sangamon County's history with a new exhibit. The exhibit focuses on Springfield socialite and heiress, Susan Lawrence Dana. Dana is known for advocating for women's rights and other social change. The exhibit's...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Parkland College teaching students how to fix electric cars

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — As more people switch to electric vehicles, Parkland College is preparing its automotive students to fix them by providing a new Electric Ford Mustang. According to the Illinois Secretary Of State, there are nearly 46,645 electric vehicles registered in Illinois as of last month. That...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

