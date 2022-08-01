Read on newschannel20.com
Related
newschannel20.com
Levitt AMP concert series wraps up for the year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The rain didn't stop people from catching one of the last concerts in the Capital City's Levitt AMPseries. Thursday's concert was moved indoors due to muddy conditions at the downtown Y-block. Despite temporary digs, people were happy to catch some of their favorite local artists.
newschannel20.com
Springfield community comes out for Beatles tribute band
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Beatles music could be heard in downtown Springfield last week. No, it wasn't the real Beatles, but a tribute band. The Reunion Beatles tribute band played all of the band's biggest hits. The event at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) was free...
newschannel20.com
Back to school bash in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Families in need of school supplies have a chance to grab some for free this weekend. A back-to-school bash is being held on Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Decatur at the Children Museum of Illinois. Free backpacks will be available for the...
newschannel20.com
2 days of discounted carnival rides at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides at the Illinois State Fair will be $2. Tuesday is not the only day for $2 ride tickets. On August 11, the opening day of the fair, the tradition of $2 rides will continue. “We are always looking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Entries being accepted for Chilli Pepper Pageant
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The 37 Annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest is now accepting online entries for the 2022 Chilli Pepper pageants. The pageant is taking place Saturday, Oct. 1. There are six total pageants and they are open to residents of Christian County. The age groups...
newschannel20.com
Jelani Day's family launches foundation in his honor
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The family of Jelani Day is officially launching a foundation in his honor. It is a non-profit foundation to promote social change, initiate missing person reform, and provide scholarships to students. An event called "An All White Affair" will kick-start the foundation's efforts. It is...
Central Illinois Proud
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
newschannel20.com
Powerlight Abe Lincoln car show roars back to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — If you love cars and movies than you're in luck this weekend. The 9th annual Powerlight Abe Lincoln Car Show combines both passions and is usually the biggest car show in central Illinois. It features car replicas from different movies including one of the DeLorean...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
NewsChannel 20 back to school fundraising drive
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — As the school year is quickly approaching NewsChannel 20 and Capitol Radio Group are teaming up to support the Horace Mann Educators Foundation's back-to-school campaign. You can help through the Donors Choose Campaign. Horace Mann has pledged to match all donations in Springfield and surrounding...
newschannel20.com
History comes alive at the Vachel Lindsay House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — History came alive at the Vachel Lindsay House on Wednesday afternoon. The event, Tea with Mary Lincoln, is part of the summer-long series taking a dive into state and local history. Those attending got the chance to speak with a Mary Todd Lincoln interpreter and...
newschannel20.com
Cooking with Lincoln Land Community College Culinary & IL Prods Farmers' Market
Fresh Tomato Salsa Tostadas with Shaved Corn and Cotija Cheese. 1. Combine tomato, onion, jalapeno, garlic and cilantro. Season with cumin, salt and pepper to taste. 2. Spread a bit of refired beans on tostada. 3. Top with freshly made salsa. 4. With a box grater, shave fresh corn over...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Walmart stores supporting local elementary schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — More than 30 Springfield students will get their back-to-school supplies free from Walmart. On Friday morning, local elementary school kids will get the most essential back-to-school supplies they need. The students from Black Hawk Elementary School, Harvard Park Elementary School, Feitshans Elementary School, and Enos...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
newschannel20.com
Salvation Army's school supplies drive kicks off
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Salvation Army's back-to-school supplies donation drive began Friday, August 5. Salvation Army has partnered with Walmart in Champaign and Vermilion counties for this back to school drive that allows people to buy school supplies right there in the store and drop them off in the donation box when they're leaving the store.
newschannel20.com
Power restored to CWLP customers in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 10 p.m. More than 600 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers in Springfield were dealing with outages Wednesday as of 4:45 p.m. due to afternoon storms. CWLP says high winds, rain, and lightning brought branches down...
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County Animal Control accepting volunteers again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County Animal Control is accepting community volunteers once again. Officials say the facility took a break from taking volunteers to address the needs of the community and update their application process. Volunteers can now apply to help shelter employees take care of animals and...
newschannel20.com
New UIS exhibit highlights local women's rights advocate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A former University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) student is highlighting a part of Sangamon County's history with a new exhibit. The exhibit focuses on Springfield socialite and heiress, Susan Lawrence Dana. Dana is known for advocating for women's rights and other social change. The exhibit's...
newschannel20.com
Parkland College teaching students how to fix electric cars
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — As more people switch to electric vehicles, Parkland College is preparing its automotive students to fix them by providing a new Electric Ford Mustang. According to the Illinois Secretary Of State, there are nearly 46,645 electric vehicles registered in Illinois as of last month. That...
Comments / 0