Slatington bridge, intersection project planned

www.tnonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet Martin
Related
Times News
L. Towamensing adopts revised agreement for Chestnut Ridge trail study
Lower Towamensing Township has granted its consent for a feasibility study for a new recreation trail in Carbon and Monroe counties. On a 2-0 vote, supervisors adopted the revised Memorandum of Understanding for the Chestnut Ridge Greenway Study to include a $25,000 maximum contribution. Palmerton Borough council in January agreed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Road in Northampton County to be closed indefinitely due to sinkhole
PALMER TWP., Pa - Officials announced a road closure after a sinkhole formed under a roadway in Northampton County. Hollo Road, between Vanburen Road in Palmer Township and Prologis Parkway in Lower Nazareth, will be closed indefinitely to all traffic. The closure is due to emergency repairs. Local truck delivery...
Times News
Nesquehoning borough council
Nesquehoning Borough Council acted on or discussed the following items during its monthly meeting last Wednesday. • Adopted a proclamation naming July 29 as Frank Jacobs Sr. day in the borough after the late councilman who passed away earlier this year. • Adopted a resolution in honor of Jacobs. Both...
Times News
Lehighton Borough Council
Lehighton Borough Council took the following action on Monday:. • Agreed to modify 2019 Community Development Block Grant funds for the recreation center/senior center roof replacement. • Accepted the high bid of $6,211 for the sale of the 1989 Federal truck (aerial truck). • Announced that the Navy Band Northeast...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Zoning board rules in favor of St. Luke’s in parking appeal
Palmerton residents who live and work near the St. Luke’s Health Center on Delaware Avenue say it has made it difficult to park in their neighborhood. St. Luke’s parking lot doesn’t have the number of spaces required under the borough’s zoning ordinance. But the health network’s lawyers argue that the lack of parking is grandfathered because they replaced two businesses with similar parking issues.
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Accepted the resignation of Gerard Alfano from the Palmerton Municipal Fire Department. • Approved a quote for sewer main sectional repairs and roads restoration project from Entech in the amount of $26,200. The areas affected are Delaware Avenue, Edgemont Avenue and Fireline Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hollo Road sinkholes could be solved with $400K 'Band-Aid' in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors learned a $400,000 "Band-Aid" could be the best option to combat sinkholes on Hollo Road near Van Buren Road — at least for now. The township's Geotechnical Engineer Shawn Casey said Monday night the high-quality limestone subgrade in...
Rig wreck closes part of I-81
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Route 61 exit (124) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119) near Frackville were closed because of the wreck. PennDOT cameras showed traffic getting...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem City Council approves liquor license transfer for proposed W. Broad Street bar and restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution approving an intermunicipal transfer of a liquor license, allowing a planned bar and restaurant on West Broad Street to move forward. Council’s action allows the transfer of a liquor license previously issued to Green Pond Golf Course in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes near home in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A helicopter crashed in a yard near a home in Carbon County Wednesday afternoon. The chopper went down along Orioles Drive, just outside of Lehighton, just before 1 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were in the helicopter. We don't know if they were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer Lou Pektor's lawyer threatens legal action as Bethlehem Twp. commissioners reject request for waiver
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied waiving a condition of approval for a final land development plan involving Penn Center 33 on Monday night. The proposal from developer Lou Pektor's PC Land LLC consists of four buildings totaling almost 500,000 square feet as part...
Times News
State police at Fern Ridge
State police at Fern Ridge reported two area crashes:. • A two-vehicle crash happend at 12:42 p.m. on July 25 along Route 534, at the intersection with Cherokee Drive, in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. Troopers said David J. Cudak, 34, of Albrightsville, driving a 2008 Dodge Charger, was attempting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Council contemplates bumping up curfew time at Community Grove
Lehighton could eventually change the time visitors are required to leave the Community Grove. Mayor Clark Ritter broached the idea to borough council on Monday about setting an earlier curfew. Ritter said it’s his opinion that younger children ages 6-8 should be at home in bed by 8 p.m.
Interstate 78 West reopens after nearly 8-hour closure from 2-truck crash in Bethlehem area (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Interstate 78 West reopened just after 10 a.m. Monday, nearly eight hours after a tractor-trailer crash closed the highway in that direction, authorities say. Soon after the highway reopened on the rainy morning, a crash involving a tractor-trailer and box truck was reported at mile marker 73.5 westbound, five miles from the initial wreck.
skooknews.com
Southbound Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County near Frackville
A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Frackville exit. Around 9:45am, Wednesday, State Police closed the southbound lanes just south of the Frackville Exit for an overturned tractor trailer. There is also a traffic backlog going northbound. The highway is closed until further notice. Submitted...
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
On this date: Aug. 2, 1969
Floods, triggered by cloudbursts from a massive thunderstorm, spread throughout the area overnight with Jim Thorpe and Tamaqua, where creeks run under their main streets, being hit the hardest, the water surging over their banks and flowing down the streets. In Jim Thorpe, the force of the floodwaters moved automobiles...
Times News
Schuylkill extends contract
Schuylkill County commissioners on a split vote Wednesday extended the contract of a grant procurement firm run by two former state representatives. Commissioners’ Chairman Barron L. Hetherington and Commissioner Gary J. Hess voted in favor of continuing the contract. Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. was opposed. County Administrator Gary...
WGAL
Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County reopens after crews remove fallen tree
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A portion of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County has reopened after it was blocked by a fallen tree. The tree fell Monday morning in the 1800 block of the road in East Lampeter Township, near Lancaster EMS. PennDOT crews removed the tree.
Times News
Tamaqua National Night Out features Smokey Bear, firetrucks
The South Ward Fire Company in Tamaqua hosted a National Night Out event that gave attendees the opportunity to meet with local emergency responders. Apparatus from each of the four Tamaqua fire companies - South Ward, Citizens, East End and American Hose - were on display. The Tamaqua Fire Police and Tamaqua Ambulance Association also brought vehicles.
Comments / 0