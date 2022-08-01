Read on northplattepost.com
Related
Most of Nebraska wildfire contained, despite lack of rain
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews made substantial headway in containing a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes, despite getting significantly less rain than officials hoped for. Officials believed the Carter Canyon Fire south of Gering was about 85% contained by Wednesday morning after being only about...
‘Smokey’ the cat seen as ‘miracle’ kitten after Gering wildfire
LINCOLN It’s being called a “miracle kitten.”. A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. Loud ‘meow’. They heard a loud “meow” coming from the...
Gov. Ricketts thanks Neb. National Guard for service in Middle East
This week, Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska National Guard (NNG) Soldiers from the 1057th Military Police Company for their service during a visit to the Middle East. The Governor spoke to Soldiers at Camp Arifjan Army Base in Kuwait to celebrate a rare occurrence—one Nebraska team transferring its command to another detachment of fellow Nebraskans. The Scottsbluff-based team of the 1057th Military Police deployed in October 2021. As they return home, the Kearney-based detachment of the 1057th is carrying on their mission.
8 harvested in Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season
Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties. “I would call the season a success, with eight elk harvested in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flags in Neb. to be lowered in honor of Congresswoman
Following a request from the White House, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Walorski had represented Indiana’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2013. She passed away this afternoon as the...
Ricketts: There’s nothing more Nebraskan than the state fair
We’re less than a month away from our state’s biggest annual celebration—the Nebraska State Fair. From August 26th through September 5th, Nebraskans from across the state will gather to share all that Nebraska agriculture has to offer. It will be the 153rd time we gather for this time-honored tradition. Last year, the State Fair attracted more than a quarter-million attendees to Grand Island, including visitors from 10 countries and 43 states. This year, we’ll be ready to welcome even more guests looking to get a taste of the Good Life.
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair appearance
Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly, we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now, to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience."
Alliance police release details following weekend death, rumors
"To squash recent rumors, there was not a homicide at Laing Lake over the weekend," Alliance Police Chief Philip Lukens said. "Two juveniles in separate locations were found to have overdosed on alcohol and were transported to the hospital." Lukens said charges are being processed for the responsible party involved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gothenburg student attends Youth Energy Leadership Camp
LEXINGTON, Neb.-Local student Braeden Anderson broadened his understanding of the unique role of public power at the Nebraska Rural Electric Association Youth Energy Leadership Camp. Anderson is the son of Brock and Stacy Anderson of Gothenburg. Dawson Public Power District sponsored three students to attend the week-long camp in July....
Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers
OMAHA — At least 100 teens, mostly in Omaha and Lincoln, will be offered a jump-start to a career in the construction industry and skilled trades as the result of a $150,000 Google grant. The global technology giant on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Nebraska chapter of the...
Nebraska State Patrol urges safe speeds as Summer travel continues
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol is urging motorists to maintain safe speeds as the summer travel season continues. The guidance is part of the national Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which is running from July 20 through August 14. The National Safety Council reports that speeding was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities across the country in 2020.
Scotts Bluff Natl. Mon. to present "From Wagons to Wagons: the Studebaker Story"
Gering, NE – Did you know that before the Studebaker company began building automobiles, they built wagons?. Come join monument volunteer Jerry Lucas at the amphitheater behind the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Tuesday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m. for this FREE program. We will take a closer look at the Studebaker family’s history and ability to succeed through adaptation and innovation. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be moved indoors to the visitor center theater. The Scotts Bluff National Monument outdoor amphitheater is located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering, NE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her lawsuit that attempted to overturn the National Park Service's denial of the state's application to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate 2021's Independence Day.
Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities
WASHINGTON (AP) — When a 10-year-old Ohio girl traveled to Indiana last month to end a pregnancy allegedly forced onto her by a rapist, several conservative politicians and TV pundits called the report a hoax. After horrific details confirmed the case was real, some tried a new tact: claiming,...
Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb
LINCOLN, Neb.-Due to high sales, officials in the states participating in the Mega Millions® Lotto game have increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Friday, July 29 drawing to $1.28 billion or $747.2 million with the cash option selected. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0