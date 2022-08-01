ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Clock is ticking for Congress to pass Inflation Reduction Act

By Hannah Cechini
WMDT.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wmdt.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
US News and World Report

U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
freightwaves.com

Billions in port grants rolled into Democrats’ inflation bill

Billions of dollars in federal grants aimed at reducing air pollution at seaports are included in the Democrats’ inflation bill with the caveat that the money cannot be used to automate container terminals. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, announced last week by Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Schumer-Manchin Inflation Reduction Act will hurt Democrats in November

With the midterm election now less than 100 days away and our economy in a recession, Democrats are getting desperate. For the past eighteen months, President Joe Biden and his leftist majority in Congress have controlled all the levers of power in Washington and enacted policies that have created a brutal inflation crisis in our country. Now, with the prospects of a Republican red wave in November becoming more likely with each passing day, instead of doing something that would actually help our economy, Joe "The Great Inflator" Biden and the incompetent Democrats calling the shots on Capitol Hill are doubling down on what got us into this mess in the first place.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Republican lawmaker rips Inflation Reduction Act: Gov't taking money out of your pocket, putting it in theirs

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, slammed Democrats' social spending and tax bill, arguing it will not help alleviate the inflationary impacts on American consumers "at all." REP. WARREN DAVIDSON: Five infantry divisions worth of IRS agents. And they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Clock#Greenhouse Gas#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Medicare#Democrats#Sinema
Bloomberg

Democrats Weigh Adding Stock Buyback Tax to Bill to Woo Sinema

Senate Democrats are considering adding a 1% tax on stock buybacks to their tax, climate and drug-price bill to appease holdout Senator Kyrsten Sinema without losing fellow moderate Senator Joe Manchin, people familiar with the talks said. Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, has opposed narrowing the carried-interest loophole and expressed concern...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have agreed to eleventh-hour changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major impediment to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s paramount election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist seen as the pivotal vote in the 50-50 chamber, said in a statement that she had agreed to revamping some of the measure’s tax and energy provisions and was ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he believed his party’s energy, environment, health and tax compromise “will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
CBS Minnesota

Senate passes burn pit legislation to aid veterans

The Senate on Tuesday night overwhelmingly approved the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans who developed illnesses due to their exposure to burn pits during military service. The 86-to-11 vote was received with cheers from the Senate gallery. The bill now heads to President Biden's desk, and the White House says he looks forward to signing it. The vote came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday afternoon that he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had come to an agreement. "This is a wonderful moment, especially for all the people who have made this happen who...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy