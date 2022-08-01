Clock is ticking for Congress to pass Inflation Reduction Act

Read on www.wmdt.com
Mitch McConnell says Manchin cut a spending deal that 'only Bernie Sanders would love'
Manchin responded to intensifying GOP attacks on his climate and tax bill. "They're still my friends, I love them all," he said.
Republican push to overturn Biden permitting rules passes Senate, with Manchin's support
The resolution is unlikely to pass the House, where Democrats hold a slightly larger majority, and President Joe Biden is also expected to veto the measure if it makes it to his desk.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.
U.S. Senate climate, drug bill estimated to cut 10-year deficit by $101.5 billion
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A $430 billion drug pricing, energy and tax bill that Democrats hope to fast-track through the U.S. Senate would decrease the federal deficit by a net $101.5 billion over the next decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday.
Senate Democrats announce they have the votes to pass Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats say they have finally reached a deal on their massive economic package after holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona agreed Thursday night to changes in the measure's tax and energy provisions. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" with more about the bill senators hope to bring for a vote this weekend.
U.S. Senate's $430 billion climate bill to add tax on stock buybacks
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The roughly $430 billion climate, drugs and tax bill that U.S. Senate Democrats are trying to push through Congress will include a new excise tax on stock buybacks, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.
freightwaves.com
Billions in port grants rolled into Democrats’ inflation bill
Billions of dollars in federal grants aimed at reducing air pollution at seaports are included in the Democrats’ inflation bill with the caveat that the money cannot be used to automate container terminals. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, announced last week by Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Majority...
Schumer-Manchin Inflation Reduction Act will hurt Democrats in November
With the midterm election now less than 100 days away and our economy in a recession, Democrats are getting desperate. For the past eighteen months, President Joe Biden and his leftist majority in Congress have controlled all the levers of power in Washington and enacted policies that have created a brutal inflation crisis in our country. Now, with the prospects of a Republican red wave in November becoming more likely with each passing day, instead of doing something that would actually help our economy, Joe "The Great Inflator" Biden and the incompetent Democrats calling the shots on Capitol Hill are doubling down on what got us into this mess in the first place.
Senate irons out spending bill for Saturday vote
The Senate will meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a number of issues including President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which stands to be a key piece of the Biden administration. Natalie Brand is on Capitol Hill with the latest.
FOXBusiness
Republican lawmaker rips Inflation Reduction Act: Gov't taking money out of your pocket, putting it in theirs
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, slammed Democrats' social spending and tax bill, arguing it will not help alleviate the inflationary impacts on American consumers "at all." REP. WARREN DAVIDSON: Five infantry divisions worth of IRS agents. And they...
Bloomberg
Democrats Weigh Adding Stock Buyback Tax to Bill to Woo Sinema
Senate Democrats are considering adding a 1% tax on stock buybacks to their tax, climate and drug-price bill to appease holdout Senator Kyrsten Sinema without losing fellow moderate Senator Joe Manchin, people familiar with the talks said. Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, has opposed narrowing the carried-interest loophole and expressed concern...
Senate preps for grueling weekend 'vote-a-rama' as Democrats push sweeping climate, health care bill
The Senate is in a rare weekend session as Democrats push the Inflation Reduction Act. It's going to be a long weekend for them.
Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have agreed to eleventh-hour changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major impediment to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s paramount election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist seen as the pivotal vote in the 50-50 chamber, said in a statement that she had agreed to revamping some of the measure’s tax and energy provisions and was ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he believed his party’s energy, environment, health and tax compromise “will...
Congress is about to act on drug price reform. Here's what you need to know
A deal on the table in Congress would help deliver on a long-time promise: to make prescription drugs more affordable. It includes a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare patients.
Democrats on verge of major legislative victory
Senate Democrats are on the verge of a major legislative victory on a spending package aimed at tackling climate change, expanding health care and capping drug prices. Scott MacFarlane explains what's in the bill.
Heinrich gives update on Senate budget bill battle
Democrats are itching to get the Inflation Reduction Act through the U.S. Senate. With a vote expected in the coming days, the country could be a step closer to clean energy initiatives and protection against climate change, all of which are also aimed at lowering the nation’s inflation costs.
Senate passes burn pit legislation to aid veterans
The Senate on Tuesday night overwhelmingly approved the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans who developed illnesses due to their exposure to burn pits during military service. The 86-to-11 vote was received with cheers from the Senate gallery. The bill now heads to President Biden's desk, and the White House says he looks forward to signing it. The vote came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday afternoon that he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had come to an agreement. "This is a wonderful moment, especially for all the people who have made this happen who...
