Clock is ticking for Congress to pass Inflation Reduction Act

With the midterm election now less than 100 days away and our economy in a recession, Democrats are getting desperate. For the past eighteen months, President Joe Biden and his leftist majority in Congress have controlled all the levers of power in Washington and enacted policies that have created a brutal inflation crisis in our country. Now, with the prospects of a Republican red wave in November becoming more likely with each passing day, instead of doing something that would actually help our economy, Joe "The Great Inflator" Biden and the incompetent Democrats calling the shots on Capitol Hill are doubling down on what got us into this mess in the first place.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO