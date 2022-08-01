Read on www.centredaily.com
Ravens WR James Proche Takes Reps As Holder
There's a new wrinkle to the Ravens' special teams. Wide receiver James Proche has taken snaps as the backup holder for kicker Justin Tucker.
Winners and Losers From Jaguars' Hall of Fame Game Loss to Raiders
Which Jaguars stood out for positive reasons on Thursday night and which struggled throughout the game?
Dolphins worked out other punters before signing Sterling Hofrichter
The Miami Dolphins are always looking to improve their roster, and while they’re currently in the midst of their first training camp under new head coach Mike McDaniel, that’s still the case. Earlier in the week, the Dolphins waived undrafted rookie punter Tommy Heatherly and signed Sterling Hofrichter...
Former Vol pitcher earns win against Smokies
Former Tennessee pitcher Chase Silseth earned a win Friday against the Tennessee Smokies. Silseth (3-0) recorded nine strikeouts in the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ 4-1 win against Tennessee in Madison, Alabama. The Trash Pandas are a Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Silseth made his Major League Baseball...
USF grad started his degree in 1966. He finally crossed the stage on Saturday.
For many, college takes four years. For Askia Muhammad Aquil, one of 2,700 graduates at the University of South Florida’s summer commencement Saturday, the journey took decades. “If you start something that’s worth starting, you should finish it,” said Aquil, 75, who entered USF in 1966 then went on...
2022 Wyndham Championship: David Skinns' second round results
The Wyndham Championship is taking place Aug. 4-7 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Former Vol David Skinns is part of the field. Skinns finished second round play in 65th place (-1). Ryan Moore, Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu (-9) are in first place following the second round.
