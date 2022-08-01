ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vol pitcher earns win against Smokies

Former Tennessee pitcher Chase Silseth earned a win Friday against the Tennessee Smokies. Silseth (3-0) recorded nine strikeouts in the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ 4-1 win against Tennessee in Madison, Alabama. The Trash Pandas are a Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Silseth made his Major League Baseball...
MADISON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Bellevue, WA
State
Oklahoma State
City
Puyallup, WA
State
Utah State

Comments / 0

Community Policy