Rising costs, staffing shortages pose challenges for N.H. camps

Read on www.nhpr.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NHPR
Texting your therapist or emailing your doctor? That may be telehealth under new N.H. law
A new law signed this week by Governor Chris Sununu expands the definition of what kind of communication between a patient and medical provider can be considered telehealth. Live communication like video chatting is already counted as telehealth. The new law expands the definition of telehealth to include interactions like texting with your therapist or emailing your doctor pictures of a rash to get their opinion. That back and forth is considered telehealth under the new law, as long as it meets standards for medical treatment.
NHPR
Climate activists call on state officials to invest in renewable energy, divest from fossil fuels
In response to recent electricity rate hikes, climate activists and organizers are demanding state officials expand New Hampshire’s renewable energy resources. The advocates met outside the State House Thursday at a press conference organized by the climate justice nonprofit, 350 NH Action. “A transition to renewable energy is no...
NHPR
As September deadline looms, N.H. officials repurpose housing funds for rent relief
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. Flush with federal cash after a series of stimulus packages, New Hampshire officials have spent more than a year building up housing programs to stave off evictions and help homeless people in the state.
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHPR
N.H. Brazilian Council celebrates one year, announces new plans to serve immigrant communities
Bruno D’Britto has spent more than a decade working in law and advocacy in New Hampshire. During that time, he saw a need for an organization that could provide free legal consultation, information about state programs and referrals to other services to Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking immigrants. People needed a...
NHPR
Latinos in N.H dream of a place to reconnect with their culture and put down roots
On the corner of Maple Street and Nashua Street in Manchester, there is a two-story house with a large tree outside the front door. For nearly 40 years, this structure was home to the Latino Center, a place where women would share recipes and stories, and where more severe concerns, like landlord-tenant problems and domestic violence issues, were resolved.
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pioneerinstitute.org
Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?
A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
woburnma.gov
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought
The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has declared a Level 3 – Critical Drought in the Northeast and Central Regions of the Commonwealth, which includes the City of Woburn. With over five months of below normal rainfall, drought has set in all across the state, and...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$250 stimulus checks for Massachusetts taxpayers scrapped by Beacon Hill lawmakers as resurfaced tax cap muddles affordability
Despite crushing inflation and the threat of a looming recession, Massachusetts lawmakers early Monday morning temporarily shelved delivering tax relief to Bay Staters — after promising just weeks ago to send stimulus checks to middle-income residents. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of...
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
After crash, trucker’s blood showed heroin-related substance
A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday.
Comments / 1