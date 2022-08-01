MLW Adds Sam Leterna To Announce Team As Fusion Correspondent

Dante Chen and Guru Raaj vs. Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin. -Raaj and Montana start with Raaj gaining the early advantage. Quick tag to Chen who gets in a few moves and back out to Raaj. Montana catches Raaj with a hanging neckbreaker out of the corner and the tag is made to Griffin. He hits a chokebomb for two and then goes to a neck crank as the announcers talk about Edge spearing Dom from RAW this past Monday. Tag back to Montana and he drops elbows on the collarbone. Raaj throws some weak shots which Montana just shrugs off. Two count for Montana and then he goes to a neck crank. Raaj fights back and hits a dropkick out of a slam attempt. The race is on to the corners and each man makes a tag. Chen springs in with a clothesline and then hits another one. He ducks a clothesline and gets one to drop Griffin. Running boot knocks Montana off the apron. Atomic Drop and running boot on Griffin gets two as Montana makes the save. All four men in the ring and Chen eats a slam from Griffin. He drags him to the corner and heads to the middle rope. He misses a splash which lets Chen finish with double chop for the pin at 5:20.

WWE ・ 11 HOURS AGO