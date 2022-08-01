Read on www.nbcboston.com
WCVB
Police investigate stabbing near Freedom Trail in Boston
BOSTON — Police are investigating a crime scene in a busy part of downtown Boston where a witness told NewsCenter 5 that a man was stabbed in the back of the neck. Police were dispatched to State Street after a stabbing was reported around 3 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing. The victim they found was taken to a hospital with wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening.
liveboston617.org
Two Suspects in Custody Following BPD Response to an Assault and Battery in Downtown Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
nbcboston.com
Crash Questions: Pembroke Police Officer's OUI Case Disappears
Bill Howland and Elayna Collin are still recovering from a serious car accident that sent them to hospital on April 25, 2021. It’s a moment they said forever changed their lives. “I had a broken left pelvis that was smashed pretty good. I had to have a hip replacement,”...
Two people seriously injured after crash involving scooter in Dorchester
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a crash overnight involving a car and a scooter in Dorchester. According to Boston Police, the crash happened near the intersection of Boston Street and Mount Vernon Street just before midnight. When officers arrives on the scene they located a man and...
nbcboston.com
MBTA Employee Remains Hospitalized After Bus Fire in Boston
A day after an MBTA bus caught fire in Boston, an employee of the transit agency remains in the hospital, officials said Friday. Two people were initially hospitalized after the fire broke out in the back of the bus near the MBTA's Arborway Bus Yard in Forest Hills Thursday afternoon, the agency has said. One of the employees was released Thursday night.
UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
Man Arraigned in June Assault in South Boston that Left Victim in ICU
BOSTON, August 3, 2022—A man from Ireland was arraigned today in connection with an unprovoked attack that left one victim at risk of losing a kidney, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. CIARAN MCFAUL, 28, who is from Ireland but maintains a South Boston address, was arraigned today in the...
Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing
BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
Watertown News
Man Wanted for Armed Robbery in Watertown Caught in New Hampshire
A man who held up a store in Watertown with a weapon was arrested by authorities in New Hampshire after a chase and a hostage situation. On July 29 at 9:23 p.m., a clerk at Hardy’s Spa on Belmont Street called police after a man robbed the store with what appeared to be a handgun, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
nbcboston.com
Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach
A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
Worcester police: Fatal crash involving stolen SUV remains under investigation
Police said the crash involved a stolen sport utility vehicle that ran a red light and struck two vehicles in the intersection of Main and Chandler streets, police said. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. No charges have been filed in the case, police said Friday. The SUV had five...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Walter Baxter
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Officer Walter Baxter who died in the line of duty 85 years ago. On Wednesday, August 4, 1937, Officer Baxter died as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty when he was struck by a motor vehicle while manning a traffic box.
nbcboston.com
Argument Between Neighbors Escalates to Stabbing in Mansfield: Police
A Mansfield, Mass. man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his neighbor over an argument. Dispatchers got a call just after 3 a.m. Friday from a man on Francis Avenue, saying he was just stabbed by his neighbor, according to police. The victim told police that he was walking outside in the parking lot of his apartment complex and his neighbor was following him, authorities said.
nbcboston.com
Lawrence Police Looking for Missing Teen
Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday. Shantely Vega was last seen in the Broadway area of Lawrence, police said. She is approximately 5'4" tall, weighing 174 pounds. Vega was wearing jean shorts and a white tank top. Police said she...
MBTA bus catches fire in Boston
BOSTON – Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital after a bus caught fire in Boston Thursday afternoon. It happened at the MBTA Arborway bus yard just outside of Forest Hills. The MBTA said the out of service bus had just returned to the yard when the flames were noticed. MBTA employees attempted to put out the fire but were unsuccessful. The Boston Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
whdh.com
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
whdh.com
Police investigate crash involving scooter in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a scooter at the intersection of Beech Street and Broadway in Revere. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
Dorchester man arrested with high-capacity ‘ghost gun’ at Puerto Rican Festival, authorities say
“The weapon recovered here is a community nightmare." A Dorchester man, who was arrested on a warrant while leaving the Puerto Rican Festival on Saturday night, allegedly had a high-capacity, laser-sighted “ghost gun” on him, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Marc...
Police seek public’s help locating missing Roxbury girl, 13
Anyone with information about Nah-Tayleigh Brown's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275. Boston police are requesting the public help’s in finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Roxbury. Nah-Tayleigh Brown was reported missing from her home in Dewey Terrace on July 30, police said...
