Flood watch continues as temperatures warm this week

By Erica Meyer
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A flood watch will be in effect for the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains up north, the west mountains, northern Gila and northern Sacramento Mountains through tonight. Burn scar and terrain flash flooding is likely. Scattered storms will develop in the mountains during the early afternoon, moving in a clockwise direction around the state. Storms will move into the east plains and central highlands through the evening. We could see a few isolated storms in the Metro during the late afternoon and evening.

We will see the same storm forecast unravel for our Tuesday. Storms will move south/southwest off of the mountains, bringing scattered storms to all of the high terrain and more flood watches, and isolated storms to the valley and plains. Temperatures will warm up through the middle of the week, with warmer than normal temperatures across the state.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

