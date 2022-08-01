www.tnonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet Martin
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Times News
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
Times News
L. Towamensing adopts revised agreement for Chestnut Ridge trail study
Lower Towamensing Township has granted its consent for a feasibility study for a new recreation trail in Carbon and Monroe counties. On a 2-0 vote, supervisors adopted the revised Memorandum of Understanding for the Chestnut Ridge Greenway Study to include a $25,000 maximum contribution. Palmerton Borough council in January agreed...
PhillyBite
Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County
- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
Do you pronounce Wilkes-Barre correctly?
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A quick google search of the place the eyewitness news studio and the times leader media group call home. Yields dozens of forums where people have openly discussed the pronunciation of the Diamond City. Eleven letters made from two names separated by a hyphen sounds simple, right? “Wilkes barre,” said […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Electricity knocked out in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was certainly not the kind of day you want to be without air conditioning. But a power outage left hundreds sweating it out in Lackawanna County. Traffic lights along Mulberry Street in Scranton were on the fritz just before noon. More than a thousand people...
Times News
Carbon center nearly ready
A multiuse training facility in Carbon County that has been in the works for nearly a decade is nearing completion, officials said. Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein, who has been a driving force behind the project for emergency responders, said a dedication ceremony and Sept. 11 event will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the new center, located on Public Safety Lane, just off the Broad Mountain, in Nesquehoning.
Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
Times News
Nesquehoning borough council
Nesquehoning Borough Council acted on or discussed the following items during its monthly meeting last Wednesday. • Adopted a proclamation naming July 29 as Frank Jacobs Sr. day in the borough after the late councilman who passed away earlier this year. • Adopted a resolution in honor of Jacobs. Both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hospitals in Scranton plan merger under one license
SCRANTON, Pa. — A major healthcare provider announced plans to combine two locations in the city of Scranton. Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital will operate under one license, according to a release from Commonwealth Health, the parent company of both facilities. Commonwealth Health owns both Regional...
Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
Times News
Contractor charged in second Tamaqua case
A Mount Carmel man who bilked a Tamaqua woman out of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never completed is accused of swindling another victim, Tamaqua police said. In the latest case, Tamaqua police were contacted on Aug. 1 by a Market Street man who claimed Thomas Anello, 52, was supposed to work for him but failed to do so.
Times News
Lehighton hires borough manager
A former Catasauqua Borough administrator has been chosen to steer Lehighton into the future. On a 5-0 vote, borough council on Monday hired Stephen Travers as its new borough manager. Travers, of Kunkletown, was hired at a salary of $105,000 on a one-year contract. He will start as Lehighton’s borough...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Palmerton holds first National Night Out
Amelia Kromer, 7, practices spraying a fire hose Tuesday night during Palmerton’s inaugural National Night Out. Helping Kromer is Gary Bonser of the Palmerton Municipal Fire Department. The event, organized by Palmerton Police Chief Tim Kromer, featured emergency vehicle displays, a car seat safety check, and an opportunity for the community to interact with its first responders. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Schuylkill Co. fair opens Monday with busy day
It wasn’t long after gates to the Schuylkill County Fair opened at 4 p.m. Monday that people begin piling in. Parking lots filled quickly. Folks propped chairs on the grassy lawn in front of the main stage. Large tractors hauling four-wheel drive diesels and street semis headed toward the...
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
Times News
$3M lottery ticket sold in Monroe
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket worth $3 million for the Tuesday drawing. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 10-14-25-37-63, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14 to win $3 million, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Megaplier® option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million.
Times News
Schuylkill County Fair offers variety of food options
It’s not a fair without the food. At the Schuylkill County Fair, visitors only need to walk the length of a block to find appetizers, desserts and just about anything in between. Marcia Huey has been visiting the fair for the past 25 years with her Huey’s food trucks....
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in Pennsylvania
All signs point to a major discount supermarket chain opening another store location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. According to a recent post on the James Balliet Property Group's business Facebook page, Aldi has leased space for another new store in Pennsylvania.
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Accepted the resignation of Gerard Alfano from the Palmerton Municipal Fire Department. • Approved a quote for sewer main sectional repairs and roads restoration project from Entech in the amount of $26,200. The areas affected are Delaware Avenue, Edgemont Avenue and Fireline Road.
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
Comments / 0