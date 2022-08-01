ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12-Big East Battle gets an extension

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

IRVINE, Texas — The Big 12 has renewed their rivalry with the Big East for another two seasons!

The Big 12-Big East battle will got through the 2024-2025 seasons after starting the rivalry in the 2019-2020 season.

With each conference adding members in the coming years, they will increase to 11 matchups every seasons.

In 2022, the defending NCAA champion Kansas Jayhawks will host Seton Hall and Kansas State will travel to Butler.

  • Nov. 29 – Baylor at Marquette
  • Nov. 30 – Providence at TCU
  • Nov. 30 – Georgetown at Texas Tech
  • Nov. 30 – Kansas State at Butler
  • Dec. 1 – Creighton at Texas
  • Dec. 1 – Oklahoma State at Connecticut
  • Dec. 1 – Seton Hall at Kansas
  • Dec. 3 – Oklahoma at Villanova
  • Dec. 3 – West Virginia at Xavier
  • Dec. 4 – St. John’s at Iowa State

The home teams will choose the venue of their respective matchups throughout the alliance.

