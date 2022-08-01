Read on www.sierrasun.com
The 6 best Lake Tahoe Casinos to entertain you off the mountain
All of the Lake Tahoe casinos all have hotels with some great amenities, not to mention the Sierra mountains as their backdrop.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
7 Lake Tahoe RV rentals and RV camping sites for your next road adventure
From RV rentals to RV campsites, here's all you need to plan an RV trip in Lake Tahoe.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region’s water supplies during this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
purewow.com
The 12 Most Incredible Things to Do in Lake Tahoe (Besides Skiing)
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Lake Tahoe may be known as one of the best ski destinations in the world with a staggering 15 ski...
Sierra Sun
Entertainment: Live bluegrass and blues, maker and farmers markets and bocce ball nights on tap
Big BLUEgrass Benefit Concert at Sugar Pine Point State Park. The Sierra State Park Foundation will be hosting a bluegrass concert at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Sugar Pine Point State Park, with proceeds going to supporting Tahoe State Parks. General admission tickets are $35, and youth tickets available...
KOLO TV Reno
Equine Infectious Anemia found in horse from 2022 Reno Rodeo
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A horse in attendance at the 2022 Reno Rodeo from June 20 to June 26 has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia, according to the Reno Rodeo Association. The organization was contacted by the Nevada State Veterinarian on Thursday after the discovery was made during routine testing at a facility in Clark County.
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
Lawn expert gives water-saving tips to maintain green landscape during California drought
There are many things you can do around your home to help you save water and money, while keeping your lawn as green as possible.
Can scientists reverse one of Tahoe’s worst environmental disasters?
A nearly 600-acre wetland sits at the southernmost end of Lake Tahoe. It’s where Tahoe’s two largest tributaries — the Upper Truckee River and Trout Creek — meet and mingle amid tall grasses and willows before flowing into the lake. This wetland might not look like much, but it’s critical to the health of Lake Tahoe’s environment. The wetland naturally filters pollution and fine sediment, guarding Lake Tahoe’s clarity. It also stores carbon, fights climate change and serves as a resilient habitat in times of drought for dozens of fish and wildlife species. But for more than a century, the Upper Truckee Marsh was considered a wasteland, during a time when marshes across the country were being developed and paved over. Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left? Read more.
FOX Reno
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Train at Harveys; Day in Paradise; live music at Crystal Bay Club, Valhalla
Grammy winning band Train will be performing at the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, with openers Phillip Phillips and Thunderstorm Artis. The all ages event still has tickets available starting at $59.50 (plus taxes/fees). This show was previously scheduled for...
KOLO TV Reno
Local brothers giving back through the 50 Yard Challenge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two local brothers are offering to mow lawns for free, regardless of the size or shape of the grass. “We try our best,” said 12-year old Derek Clayton. “We try to make it at nice and neat as possible.”. It’s all part of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Sierra Sun
‘It was the most miserable time I’ve ever had running’
The Tahoe Rim Trail Endurance Run bills itself as a race offering athletes “a glimpse of heaven … a taste of hell.”. Making his first attempt at the 100-mile distance that takes runners from Carson City up to Lake Tahoe and back, Truckee’s Dan Brounstein certainly experienced both.
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. Later Thursday, Sheriff Dale Wagner said six homes had burned as well as eight other structures. With the help of state and local resources, Wagner said the fire was starting to calm down and all evacuations were lifted as of 8 p.m.
mynews4.com
News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac
Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
Mountain Democrat
Trip to Green: How to get around Placerville this weekend
Getting around Placerville, whether on foot, bicycle or by automobile, is going to be a bit different this Saturday and Sunday. It’s the first of three weekends this fall where traffic signals on both eastbound and westbound Highway 50 through the city of Placerville will be set to stay green so traffic may flow freely, part of the Trip to Green pilot program to alleviate tourist season congestion.
963kklz.com
Get More Fruits And Veggies From Nevada
Our local community food banks will be receiving more fruits and vegetables from right here in Nevada!. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that their Agriculture Marketing Services division has “signed a cooperative agreement with Nevada” to begin a program whereby they purchase “locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.”
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Gain Ground on California's Largest Wildfire of 2022
Rain and cooler temperatures helped firefighters make slow and steady progress in battling California's largest wildfire of the year this week, but hot and dry conditions are returning ahead of the weekend. The deadly McKinney Fire, which broke out Friday, was at 58,668 acres Thursday morning. Containment was at 10...
