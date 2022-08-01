ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

Federal Corrections Officer In Florida Arrested For Domestic Violence

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. – An officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman (Sumter County), Florida was arrested at his Lakeland residence by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office during a domestic violence investigation.

33-year-old Casey Lester was booked in at the Polk County Jail and charged with Battery-Domestic Violence (M1) and Tampering with a Victim (F3).

“As an officer at a federal correctional facility, Mr. Lester should know better. He will be held responsible for his actions,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyIQq_0h0jXyAV00
33-year-old Casey Lester

A deputy responded to the residence on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at about 6:35 a.m., regarding a reported battery.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim stated that there was an argument about Mr. Lester coming home drunk and when the victim attempted to call 911, Mr. Lester grabbed the victim’s hand to prevent the 911 call from being made.

Casey Lester has since been released from the jail on Pre-Trial Release.

In the news: Winter Haven Man Arrested After Fatally Shooting His Father Multiple Times

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 6

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Corrections Officer#Violent Crime#Battery Domestic Violence#Pre Trial Release#National Headlines#The Free Press
flaglerlive.com

2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose

In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
PALM COAST, FL
NBC Miami

Central Florida Police K-9 Killed During Shootout With Career Criminal

A police K-9 with a central Florida police department was shot and killed Wednesday morning while chasing a career criminal with a record containing dozens of prior felonies. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in Lake Wales after a woman dialed 911 and said 57-year-old Earnest Borders dragged her out of a car, choked her and hit her head on the concrete before firing a gun outside her apartment.
LAKE WALES, FL
WFLA

Grady Judd surprised with replica of his first patrol car

It's not easy to surprise the man who's been in law enforcement for 50 years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, referring to Sheriff Grady Judd's more than five decades of service in law enforcement. But they did just that when they unveiled a special piece of history dating all the way back to Judd's first month on the job.
POLK COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida caregiver charged with stealing thousands from 88-year-old

FLORIDA — A Florida live-in caregiver has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from an 88-year-old Hillsborough County resident, allegedly while the victim was hospitalized, Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) have announced. The caregiver, Cynthia Sirmans, used the victim’s credit card...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
129K+
Followers
17K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy