Federal Corrections Officer In Florida Arrested For Domestic Violence

LAKELAND, Fla. – An officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman (Sumter County), Florida was arrested at his Lakeland residence by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office during a domestic violence investigation.

33-year-old Casey Lester was booked in at the Polk County Jail and charged with Battery-Domestic Violence (M1) and Tampering with a Victim (F3).

“As an officer at a federal correctional facility, Mr. Lester should know better. He will be held responsible for his actions,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

A deputy responded to the residence on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at about 6:35 a.m., regarding a reported battery.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim stated that there was an argument about Mr. Lester coming home drunk and when the victim attempted to call 911, Mr. Lester grabbed the victim’s hand to prevent the 911 call from being made.

Casey Lester has since been released from the jail on Pre-Trial Release.

