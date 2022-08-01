Threat against County Courthouse prompts caution; some may be working remotely

Read on kvia.com
Brown Middle School was on lockout after report of subject with a gun call
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Independent School District officials say a lockout has been lifted at the school, and reports of an incident of a subject with a gun had nothing to do with the school. El Paso Police say the school was on lockdown due to a subject...
Supervisor at downtown jail fired after being arrested for indecency with a child
UPDATE: According to documents obtained by ABC-7, a 12-year-old girl told a counselor she had been abused by SGT. Lorenzo Morales, when she was six years old. The girl claims Morales touched her in her private area. Morales told investigators he never touched the victim in a sexual manner. The...
Who is impersonating the family of a Walmart massacre victim?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent e-mail sent to El Paso media brings up questions about who is posing as a family member of Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, one of the victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, and for what purpose. It began on August 3, 2022, when former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, […]
Police respond report of armed person in south-central neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Authorities responded to a subject disturbance with a weapon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood Thursday. The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Pera Avenue at an apartment complex near Zavala Elementary School. Police responded to the initial report,...
Woman Carrying Fentanyl in Her Body Cavity One of Many Drug Runners Caught in 'America's Safest City'
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized significant amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine over the last week including a U.S. woman carrying fentanyl in her vaginal cavity. On July 25, CBP officers working at the Paso Del...
SISD working on new bus tracking system after 6 students were dropped off at wrong locations
EL PASO, Texas -- The superintendent of the Socorro Independent School District is speaking out after multiple students were dropped off at wrong locations. Superintendent Nate Carman admitted to ABC-7 that six students were accidentally dropped off at the wrong location. He said the incidents happened in the first four days of school. On Thursday, The post SISD working on new bus tracking system after 6 students were dropped off at wrong locations appeared first on KVIA.
Man accused of leading Las Cruces police in dangerous chase on the loose after walking out of hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- A man wanted for shoplifting and leading Las Cruces police on a chase is now on the loose. 25-year-old Joshua Lopez was taken to a hospital in El Paso on July 27 after police say he shoplifted at a Lowe's store. Then was involved in a...
Armed robbery suspect shot by Las Cruces police disappears from hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Lopez, one of the men suspected in a shoplifting that escalated into a police shooting, has disappeared. Lopez is one of two men accused of running from Las Cruces police last week after reports that they were stealing an air conditioner from Lowe’s. The men are accused of pointing a gun […]
Crimes Against Persons Unit investigating suspicious death in East El Paso
UPDATE - Police found a 36-year-old man dead after receiving a welfare check at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday night. Police have not said how the man died, only that it was suspicious in nature. The welfare call came in from people who knew they victim and hadn't heard from him in...
New El Paso Chamber CEO wants to deepen ties with Fort Bliss, Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Andrea Hutchins believes in the adage “a rising tide lifts all boats.”. That’s why her planned approach to her new job as El Paso Chamber chief executive officer includes deepening ties with Fort Bliss in Juarez. “As a military spouse, we...
Several El Paso gas stations out of fuel
You may have a hard time finding somewhere to fuel up. Several ABC-7 viewers called our newsroom Friday night and said that several gas stations across El Paso that are out of gas. Some gas stations only had premium and diesel. ABC-7 called several gas stations around town and most...
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
Court Awards City of El Paso Animal Services Custody of Canine Following Animal Abuse Investigation
Last week, the El Paso Animal Services Animal Protection Officers were awarded custody of a canine, Hershey, in reference to an animal abuse and neglect case. An investigation revealed that the dog had been abandoned inside a home for a period of time without proper access to food and water to maintain the animal in a good state of health.
Multi-vehicle crash involving Texas DPS vehicle at intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle was reported in the Upper Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened at Osborne Drive and Mesa Street near El Paso Police Department Command Center. Texas DPS, Border Patrol and El Paso...
El Paso Community Honors Wal Mart Shooting Victims Three Years Later
(WBAP/KLIF) – Wednesday marked three years to the day that a gunman killed 23 people inside an El Paso Wal Mart. 23 people were killed by a man Police said drove from DFW to El Paso to target Mexicans. He was arrested minutes after the shooting. Police said investigators found the suspect had written a manifesto about the attack.
Crash blocks 4 lanes in upper valley
EL PASO, Texas -- Four lanes of traffic are blocked in the upper valley after a multi-vehicle crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating. Initial reports indicate the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday on N. Mesa and Osborne. According to the Texas Department of Transportation website, the...
Civil lawsuit against Walmart stalled in courts until surveillance video is released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The alleged shooter of the Walmart mass shooting of 2019, Patrick Crusius is not the only party involved that is facing legal charges. At least 20 families in El Paso filed a civil lawsuit against the major retailer, Walmart on August 30, 2019. Three...
Border Patrol and Texas State troopers respond to incident in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Border Patrol and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to an incident in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on Interstate 10 east at Buena Vista Wednesday morning at 6:45 a.m. due to police activity, according to the Texas Transportation of Transportation.
Family of 5 shot at while driving; El Paso man charged with aggravated assault
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired upon a family of five inside a car in east El Paso. Police say the incident happened July 11 at 6500 Airport Road at 6:55 p.m. According to investigators, 42-year-old Gilbert Rodelas of The post Family of 5 shot at while driving; El Paso man charged with aggravated assault appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces police officer shoots suspect after beer theft investigation escalates into physical confrontation
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police say a beer theft investigation escalated into a deadly shooting that took the life of a 36-year-old man Tuesday afternoon at a Chevron gas station on S. Valley Drive. According to LCPD, two men entered the gas station store, and one of them took beer without paying. The post Las Cruces police officer shoots suspect after beer theft investigation escalates into physical confrontation appeared first on KVIA.
