Biden administration announces $550 million military aid package to Ukraine

WATCH: Trump appears shocked after crowd boos his Arizona endorsement
Former President Donald Trump appeared stunned when his endorsement of an Arizona congressional hopeful drew boos from his crowd at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Friday. Trump held the rally to boost his preferred candidates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, but his recent endorsement of Eli Crane for...
Friction between Biden and Pelosi spills into public over speaker's Taiwan trip
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
Mother of man who allegedly shot McDonald's worker over cold fries goes after victim
A man accused of shooting a Brooklyn McDonald's employee Monday over cold fries was charged with attempted murder Tuesday, authorities said.
Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes
President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser for President Trump, said the only people who believe President Biden is successful in his position are his staff members, adding on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that the administration is not taking action to build confidence among the American people. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Other presidents who have...
U.S. Says Half the Troops Russia Sent to Ukraine Are Dead or Injured
The U.S. has estimated that 75,000 Russian troops—half the number Vladimir Putin sent to wage war in Ukraine—have died or been killed, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration has been sharing that figure in secret briefings, the newspaper said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided a similar estimate in a speech this week. Both Russia and Ukraine have kept casualty numbers under wraps as the war has dragged on for months. Morale among under-equipped Russian troops is widely reported to be flagging.
Sean Hannity: God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor
Sean Hannity discussed President Biden's comments following his COVID-19 recovery and how he refuses to give credit to his predecessor Trump on "Hannity." Fox News host Sean Hannity talked about President Joe Biden's diagnosis and recovery from COVID-19 and discussed Biden taking a swipe at former President Trump over his own brush with COVID-19.
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Elon Musk hits back at Trump and says ex-president should ‘hang up his hat’
Stepping up an ongoing verbal clash between the two men, Elon Musk said Donald Trump should “hang up his hat” and is too old to run for the Oval Office in 2024, as a poll shows the former president is losing support among Republican voters. “I don’t hate...
Russian senator mocks Kamala Harris for introducing herself with gender pronouns
A Russian politician slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday in response to a viral clip where she referred to herself using the pronoun "she" and explaining to a group of people that she is a woman wearing a blue suit. "Kamala Harris said that her pronoun is ‘she’ and...
Retired sergeant in Trump's motorcade says Trump was adamant about going to Capitol on Jan. 6
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
Here's who would take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties as president
Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. He has "very mild" symptoms. The White House says he will "continue to work in isolation until he tests negative." A long list of people are in line to take over if he can't perform his duties, beginning with VP Kamala Harris.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Biden’s Daughter’s Diary Allegedly “Passed Around” at Trump Fundraiser
After moving out of a friend’s rental property in Delray Beach, Fla., Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden, left behind some personal belongings, including her diary. The last thing she expected was for someone to rummage through her property, take possession of her diary, and use it to try and make her father “look bad.”
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
Joe Manchin “publicly played” Mitch McConnell and “tricked” him into giving up all his leverage
On MSNBC Thursday, POLITICO reporter Jonathan Lemire broke down the significance of the massive new health care, energy, and deficit reduction package agreed to by Senate Democratic leadership and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V. The key point, Lemire stressed, is that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., got tricked into giving...
Ukrainian official says Russians should 'learn how to swim' after Ukraine knocks out key river bridge with US-made rockets
A Ukrainian official said Russian troops should "learn how to swim" after striking a key bridge. The Antonivskyi Bridge was hit by artillery from US-made HIMARS on Tuesday, according to reports. Ukrainian troops have made advances toward the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson. A top Ukrainian official suggested Russian troops...
Steve Hilton says President Biden must be investigated: He ‘lied’ about his role in Hunter's business dealings
Fox News host Steve Hilton ripped President Biden for denying any involvement in Hunter Biden's business dealings after a leaked voicemail allegedly revealed the president speaking to Hunter about China deals on 'The Next Revolution' Sunday. STEVE HILTON: With all the chaos, the corruption, though, hasn't been as visible lately....
Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed
The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
Trump official considered faking heart attack to disrupt Helsinki press conference: Book
Fiona Hill, onetime adviser on Russia to former President Donald Trump, considered faking a heart attack to put a stop to Trump's infamous 2018 press conference in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a new book.
