Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states

By Misty Severi
 4 days ago

F lorida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.

The state is sending $450-per-child payments to over 60,000 families, according to a press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis's office, joining the ranks of states such as California, Colorado, Delaware, and Georgia.

ONE-TIME DIRECT PAYMENTS WORTH $600 SENT OUT TO OREGONIANS IN NEED

The 18 states are sending up to $850 to single filers in rebates, with some state residents receiving as little as $50 in tax rebates for single-filers making under $200,000 in Illinois and as much as $850 for single filers making less than $100,000 in 2021 in Maine, according to Business Insider . However, some states have also suspended certain taxes to cut down on additional costs, such as the suspension of diesel taxes in California and the suspension of grocery, gas, and property taxes in Illinois.

Millions of Californians are also set to receive $350 for single taxpayers who make less than $75,000 a year, or $200 for those who make less than $250,000 a year individually. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a rebate of $750 for single tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers for residents who filed their 2021 taxes by June 30 or who file an extension by Oct. 17. The rebates would go out next January. Delaware sent out $300 to individuals and $600 to joint filers during the summer, and Georgia announced in May that it would send $250 to single filers and $500 to joint filers. Head of households in Georgia were approved for $375, according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Some states approved two sets of funds. New Mexico approved one set of $250 for single filers making under $75,000 and $500 for joint filers making under $150,000 in March. But another $500 for single filers and $1,000 for joint filers, heads of households, and surviving spouses will go out for New Mexico residents in June and August. In Massachusetts, lawmakers have proposed a second round of $250 for single taxpayers who made less than $100,000 but more than $38,000 in 2021. Essential workers in Massachusetts who made at least $13,000 received two rounds of $500 in February and April, according to the Boston Herald.

Hawaii, Indiana, Idaho, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia also sent financial assistance to their constituents.

Comments / 98

Connie McMillen
3d ago

what about senior? every day living for them is so much more and some were already wondering where there next meal would come from and you can bet with the cost now it's where is my next meal and bills are going to be paid.No one should have to make a choice on living or eating.

Reply(1)
22
.J.p.......
3d ago

I actually haven't seen any type of help for seniors. I am not a senior but I know plenty and they are struggling as well. SEND RELIEF TO SENIORS ALSO,!!!

Reply(2)
17
Barbara Nelson
3d ago

im a senior on disability paying all utilities and insurance and a mortage plus other and i get 20$ in food assist. what about us that have no children at home or any other means of assistence. vets and seniors are just being overkooked. just because we r old or disabled dont mean we dont matter we need help too

Reply
17
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
BGR.com

One-time $450 stimulus checks are going out right now in this state

As much as the Biden administration would like to start them back up again, federal stimulus checks dried up months ago on account of a lack of congressional support. Floridians, meanwhile, are in the process of getting surprise $450 checks in the mail, thanks to a budget signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that included steering $35.5 million in state funding to some 59,000 families across the state.
GOBankingRates

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
