Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states



F lorida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.

The state is sending $450-per-child payments to over 60,000 families, according to a press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis's office, joining the ranks of states such as California, Colorado, Delaware, and Georgia.

ONE-TIME DIRECT PAYMENTS WORTH $600 SENT OUT TO OREGONIANS IN NEED

The 18 states are sending up to $850 to single filers in rebates, with some state residents receiving as little as $50 in tax rebates for single-filers making under $200,000 in Illinois and as much as $850 for single filers making less than $100,000 in 2021 in Maine, according to Business Insider . However, some states have also suspended certain taxes to cut down on additional costs, such as the suspension of diesel taxes in California and the suspension of grocery, gas, and property taxes in Illinois.

Millions of Californians are also set to receive $350 for single taxpayers who make less than $75,000 a year, or $200 for those who make less than $250,000 a year individually. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a rebate of $750 for single tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers for residents who filed their 2021 taxes by June 30 or who file an extension by Oct. 17. The rebates would go out next January. Delaware sent out $300 to individuals and $600 to joint filers during the summer, and Georgia announced in May that it would send $250 to single filers and $500 to joint filers. Head of households in Georgia were approved for $375, according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Some states approved two sets of funds. New Mexico approved one set of $250 for single filers making under $75,000 and $500 for joint filers making under $150,000 in March. But another $500 for single filers and $1,000 for joint filers, heads of households, and surviving spouses will go out for New Mexico residents in June and August. In Massachusetts, lawmakers have proposed a second round of $250 for single taxpayers who made less than $100,000 but more than $38,000 in 2021. Essential workers in Massachusetts who made at least $13,000 received two rounds of $500 in February and April, according to the Boston Herald.

Hawaii, Indiana, Idaho, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia also sent financial assistance to their constituents.