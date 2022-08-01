Read on nowhabersham.com
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine Lookenott
Timothy Charles Barrett
Timothy Charles Barrett, age 63, of Gainesville entered rest Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Braselton with his family by his side. Timothy, Tim to his friends, Bubba to his family was born on July 4, 1959, in Gainesville, Georgia. Tim spent all of 63 of his years in and around the Gainesville area and thus had the privilege of making so very many friends, who were always such an important part of his life. He worked at Gainesville Tire which is known now as Community Tire and Auto. He attended Free Chapel Worship Center.
Qualifying for local council seats ends Friday at Noon
Qualifying for the November 8 special elections in Alto, Clarkesville, and Demorest ends Friday at Noon. The elections are being held to fill four unexpired terms. Carolyn Cabe has qualified to run for the Post 1 Alto Town Council seat. She previously ran for the seat in November but lost to Turner Griffith by one vote: Griffith then resigned in March. There is still no announced candidate for Alto’s Post 5 council seat, previously held by P.J. Huggins. Both elections are to fill unexpired terms through December 31, 2025.
Habersham school superintendent reflects on first day back and year ahead
On Friday, August 5, over 7,000 Habersham County public school students returned to the classroom. Many of them were met by new principals and assistant principals. Now Habersham asked superintendent Matthew Cooper for his thoughts on how the day went. Here’s what he said:. First day of school. As...
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch
An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
Passenger flees GA 365 traffic stop on foot, gets hit by tractor-trailer
A Toccoa man was critically injured when he attempted to flee on foot from Habersham County deputies during a traffic stop Thursday night in Mt. Airy. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the deputies stopped a Jeep Renegade in the right turn lane on GA 365 near Hazel Creek Road. A passenger in the Jeep, 26-year-old Dylan Gage Shope, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. Shope traveled into the right southbound lane of GA 365 and was struck by the passenger side of a blue 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer.
Cornelia denies permit for liquor store near Level Grove Baptist Church
The Cornelia City Commission this week turned down a request by a Cornelia property owner and developer to build a package store next to the old Waffle House on Level Grove Road. Property owner Chee Wong had sought to subdivide his property at 1292 Level Grove Road so a package...
Davis appointed White County Elections Supervisor
White County has a new election supervisor. The county announced this week that Jody Davis has been hired for the position. White County Manager Mike Renshaw said in a news release Davis will begin his new job on Monday, August 8. Davis has been employed by the Douglas County Board...
NTSB releases new information in plane crash that killed Hartwell golf club owners
The National Transportation Safety Board this week released its preliminary findings into last month’s plane crash that killed a well-known Northeast Georgia couple. Charly and Kelli Schell died when the single-engine, six-seater Cessna he was flying crashed near Buffalo, Wyoming on July 14. Officials said the Schells were on...
White County commissioners agree to tax millage rollback
Even though they haven’t officially voted to set the county’s tax millage rate, the White County Board of Commissioners has approved a consensus vote to support a full rollback of the millage rate. The commissioners took that action Thursday during a called meeting that included a report from...
Habersham commission calls for T-SPLOST vote; county unveils ‘bucket’ list of projects
It’s official. Habersham County voters will get to decide whether to raise the local sales tax to pay for transportation projects. The Habersham County Commission in a called meeting Wednesday evening voted unanimously to place a transportation special local option sales tax on the November ballot. The commission approved...
