Timothy Charles Barrett, age 63, of Gainesville entered rest Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Braselton with his family by his side. Timothy, Tim to his friends, Bubba to his family was born on July 4, 1959, in Gainesville, Georgia. Tim spent all of 63 of his years in and around the Gainesville area and thus had the privilege of making so very many friends, who were always such an important part of his life. He worked at Gainesville Tire which is known now as Community Tire and Auto. He attended Free Chapel Worship Center.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO