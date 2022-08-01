Read on www.13newsnow.com
Related
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia school board members back firing of teacher over pronoun dispute
(The Center Square) – Eight school board members from five school divisions filed a brief with the Virginia Supreme Court in support of West Point Public Schools after the district fired a teacher who refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. High school French teacher Peter Vlaming lost...
Russian Hypersonic Missile Scientist Arrested, Charged With Treason
Alexander Shiplyuk is the third prominent Novosibirsk-based scientist to be taken into custody over the past few months.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away
(Adam Radosavljevic/Adobe Stock Images) Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic. D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.
This Region in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Most Relaxing Places in the United States
After the past couple of years we've had, everyone is deserving of a relaxing vacation away from work and all the other daily drudgeries that come with life. However, taking a vacation to a sunny beach in a beautiful location does not necessarily mean you will have a relaxing time.
Trump Blames Pelosi, D.C. Mayor Bowser for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Trump's remarks come after the House committee presented evidence revealing his inaction for over three hours after his supporters stormed the Capitol.
Virginia Extends Extra SNAP Benefits Through August 2022--Here's When You'll Receive Them
(Nejron Photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia has been approved to distribute emergency allotment SNAP benefits in August 2022. Approximately 445,000 Virginia households will receive extra food stamp benefits through P-SNAP in August.
UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle
A London hospital on Saturday withdrew life support for 12-year-old British boy Archie Battersbee after his parents lost a long, emotive and divisive legal battle. After a highly charged battle between the hospital and his parents, 23-month-old Alfie Evans died in April 2018 when doctors in Liverpool, in northwestern England, withdrew life support.
Comments / 1