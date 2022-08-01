www.colma.ca.gov
Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect
A former Richmond Police Department Officer is facing a felony assault charge, and he is now out of a job, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County Attorney's Office.
everythingsouthcity.com
Crime Trends in South San Francisco
Monday, around noon, our South San Francisco neighbors were alarmed to see someone opening their car door which was parked in front of their home. While they normally keep all their vehicles locked, this afternoon it was left open while they were in their house. One of the residents quickly went outside to see what was happening only to find an elderly man inside the doorway of the vehicle. When the elderly man saw the homeowner, he closed the door and continued walking down the street as though nothing had happened. Another resident of the home saw the elderly man walk down the street, again trying the doors of vehicles he passed, until he realized he was being watched and left the area.
KTVU FOX 2
Police investigate Union City shooting
Police were investigating a shooting in Union City that they described as an "isolated incident" on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H streets, Union City police said. But they did not reveal information about potential suspects or victims. "This is an isolated incident. No...
Richmond police patrol activity report: July 29-31
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 29-31,...
SF DA strips plea deals from suspected drug dealers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new district attorney announced on Wednesday that she has revoked more than 30 pending plea deals offered to suspected fentanyl drug dealers by her controversial predecessor. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is enforcing new policies that are a far cry from the city’s recalled district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Jenkins said […]
3 suspects related to Union City shooting taken into custody
Police are investigating a shooting near the area of Eighth and H Streets, according to a tweet from the Union City Police Department (UCPD).
Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay
(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
1 killed in shooting aboard Muni bus in San Francisco
San Francisco police are investigating following a deadly shooting aboard a Muni bus in the city’s Bayshore Heights neighborhood on Wednesday.
30-year-old cold case involving murder and false identities declared closed
A murder case that went cold 30 years ago has now been closed, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
sfstandard.com
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County
A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Yields Driver’s Arrest and Almost 2 Pounds of Suspected Fentanyl
SAN LEANDRO —Officers recovered almost two pounds of suspected fentanyl and arrested Marvin Alexander Rodriguez-Flores last weekend. The suspect’s arrest stems from a traffic stop for code violations. An officer on routine patrol observed a driver and vehicle in violation of the California vehicle code. A traffic stop...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
Piedmont road rage incident ends with gunshots
Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in shots fired, according to a Facebook post from Piedmont Police Department.
crimevoice.com
Man wanted in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Redwood City
Originally published as a Redwood City Police Department Facebook post:. “The Redwood City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Miguel Aguayo who is an outstanding suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run vehicle collision. On 2/6/2022, Miguel Aguayo Arreola was driving on El Camino Real in Redwood City when he struck and killed a motorcyclist. He immediately fled the scene without stopping or rendering medical assistance to the injured motorcyclist or notifying the police of his involvement. A felony warrant is on file for his arrest.
Arrest made after armed suspect threatens bystanders in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department arrested an armed individual for making threats and slashing multiple tires at a Target parking lot on Sunday according to a Facebook post from the police department, July 31. Officers responded to reports of an armed subject attempting to stab innocent bystanders with a knife after slashing […]
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Arrest of Passenger for Auto Theft Warrant
At about 11:31 pm Friday night, a Turlock Police officer near Motel 6, 250 South Walnut Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and her passenger, identifying him as Emanuel Ribeiro,...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Muni bus near Cow Palace in San Francisco, police say
A person was killed and another was injured during a shooting on a Muni bus near the Cow Palace in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Elderly SF woman attacked, robbed by four juveniles
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An elderly Asian woman was attacked and robbed inside the lobby of a building on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police. The incident took place on the 100 block of Francisco Street. The 70-year-old woman was standing outside of a building when four juveniles approached and began talking to her. She […]
