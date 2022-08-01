WilCo juvenile justice supervisor accused of sexual contact with 17-year-old inmate

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A supervisor with the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Complex was arrested after a 17-year-old inmate accused him of touching them inappropriately, according to a court documents.

Daniel Perez, 31, was charged with sexual performance by a child/improper sexual activity with [a] person in custody or under supervision. There was not an attorney listed for Perez as of publication.

Perez no longer works with Williamson County. His last day was July 12, a County spokesperson told KXAN.

The charge stems from a May 1 incident, court documents showed.

The victim was interviewed by law enforcement in mid-July, where they explained Perez touched them in the chicken coop at the farm behind the juvenile justice complex.

Perez spoke with law enforcement on July 20 and 26, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 27, court paperwork showed.

KXAN reached out to Williamson County to learn about Perez’s employment status. A spokesperson said his last day of work with the county was July 12. He is not employed with the county anymore.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.