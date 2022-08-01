Several Back-to-School events taking place this week across Orange County

Read on www.orangeleader.com
Orange Leader
Orange County 4-H invites YOU to see what the fun is all about
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Orange County 4-H invite Orange County residents to the 4-H Open House. “Join us to learn what 4-H has to offer Orange County Youth,” organizer said. The event is held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475...
kjas.com
Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager
The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
Orange Leader
OFISD has senior citizens passes available to all home events, see details
Shaun McAlpin, Orangefield ISD Superintendent, announces that residents of Orangefield ISD and who are 60 years of age or older qualify for a Senior. The Orangefield ISD School Board approved these passes in 1993. The pass entitles senior citizens free admission to home activities and events sponsored by the Orangefield...
Orange Leader
Historical Society welcomes public to discussion about several local churches
The Orange County Historical Society will have its third quarterly program on at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) in the educational building of 9th & Elm Church of Christ. The educational building is located just south of Elm Ave, between 9th & 10th streets. Sherrill Porterfield, a retired airline stewardess,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beaumont City Council may appoint Kenneth Williams as city manager next week
BEAUMONT, Texas — An agenda item for an upcoming Beaumont City Council meeting lists the consideration of appointing a new city manager. The meeting will take place Tuesday, August 9. Kenneth Williams is listed as a consideration by the Beaumont City Council from an initial field of more than...
'Campus Crime Stoppers' program launches in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of Southeast Texas students will head back to the classrooms soon with a program designed to provide them an extra piece of protection. The ‘Campus Crime Stoppers’ program has now expanded into more schools in the region. It’ll aim at keeping the students and faculty safe by giving everyone an anonymous way of tipping off authorities.
kogt.com
Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Fe-SiO Wellness Living
BEAUMONT — Fe-SiO or Functional Exercise Sensory Input Overload is "a unique therapeutic approach that will improve bodily functions by incorporating assisted stretching with sensory activation of your 5 senses," according to their website. KFDM's Tan Radford visits Fe-SiO Wellness Living in Beaumont to find out more.
Orange Leader
Backpacks & Hair Cuts welcomes all families in need this Saturday
Destiny Church, in partnership with Hair & CO. salon, is hosting Backpacks & Hair Cuts on Saturday. The event is from noon to 2:30 p.m. at both locations and any child in attendance is gifted a free haircut and backpack filled with school supplies. The event will also have sno-cones,...
kjas.com
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Leading Orange lumber executive was world famous dog breeder
From the mid-1950s until the early 1970s, one of the last remaining mansions on Green Avenue in Orange was a popular Mexican restaurant. In front of the restaurant, where there had once been hitching posts for horses and buggies, was a post topped with a large Mexican sombrero with the “Little Mexico” logo emblazoned in neon. Most of the residents of Orange knew the restaurant had once been the home of Frederick Farwell.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Southern Baking Done Wright
VIDOR — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits Southern Baking Done Wright in Vidor, Tx. The new bakery features specialty cakes, cookies, and other desserts.
kjas.com
FREE back to school haircuts on Thu, Aug 4th & Fri, Aug 5th
The Pillars of the Community and the Rawls Foundation have announced that FREE back to school haircuts will be offered to area students on Thursday, August 4th and Friday, August 5th, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The haircuts will be at the Academy of Hair Design, located on Springhill...
Port Arthur News
Stolen skid steer from Jefferson County located in Orange County
A stolen digging, grading and leveling machine worth tens of thousands of dollars has been discovered, but authorities in Jefferson County and Orange County are working to make an arrest. Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division detectives went to 408 Waddell St. in Vidor July 29 after receiving information...
kjas.com
Changes in EMS procedures in Jasper cause problems for patients in Newton
Can other ambulances operate within the City of Jasper following the deal that was struck with Allegiance EMS? It depends on who you talk to. Ross Hines of Shady Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation in Newton said the problem surfaced on Thursday morning when the staff of his facility attempted to have a patient transported to a medical facility in Jasper. Hines said he was told by workers with Acadian EMS that they could no longer transport patients to Jasper because they had received a letter from the City of Jasper stating that Acadian could no longer operate within the city limits of Jasper. Hines said the situation was further complicated when Allegiance EMS; now the City of Jasper’s only EMS provider said it was bound by a contract to serve the City of Jasper and the north part of Jasper County and could not provide a unit.
Orange Leader
Volleyball season gets ‘real’ this week, see full schedules
The ladies, as usual, are on a fast track ahead of the guys on the gridiron, as the 2022 high school volleyball season gets cranked up as non-district plays starts Monday and Tuesday, before schools even start across the area. Teams got in quick scrimmages at the end of last...
kjas.com
Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash
A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
Orange Leader
KATHIE’S KORNER — Pray for a special Back To School 2022 for all
As you blessed parents or grandparents begin to prepare your children to go back to school, I am almost jealous, as I really enjoyed this whole process, but then I had fun with my children (still do). I still buy a box of pencils (Ticonderoga yellow #2), enjoying the smell...
bestofswla.com
We May Not Pass This Way Again
(In July of 2014 I did not know what was coming.) I was driving Clifford, my 1992 Ford dually diesel, 300,000 miles on the motor, body looked like half a million, headed to Texas, pulling a trailer, long day ahead and already off to a slow start, because on a whim, I was trying to knock out an errand in Sulphur, before I headed towards Orange.
Lake Charles American Press
Localized flooding possible this weekend
An upper-level disturbance slowly moving west will cause storms to spread throughout Southwest Louisiana this weekend and into next week. National Weather Service Lake Charles Senior Forecaster Kent Kuyper said there is a slight chance of flooding as the slow-moving storms are expected to produce heavy rainfall. No rivers are...
