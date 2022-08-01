ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boozyburbs.com

Specialty Coffee Shop is Coming to Hackensack

According to signs up on Main Street, Hackensack will be the home of a new cafe sometime later this year. Iconic Coffee promises to be a specialty coffee shop according to their social media. There’s no info on the menu and what roaster they will be using. And no...
HACKENSACK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Cuban Coffee Shop is Expanding into Bergen County

Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop and eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. They offer a menu (View Menu) sandwiches, empanadas, pastries, pastelitos, coffees, teas, juices and more. This will be their second location, with the first being located in Union City. There’s no opening date mentioned, but the shop...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Orange, NJ
Lifestyle
City
West Orange, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Fun in the sun and pool in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to Glen Ridge Community Pool manager Bob Silvera, with the pool currently having no COVID-19 restrictions, pool membership has seen a significant increase this summer. Nonetheless, he said daily attendance has not been overly crowded. But he anticipates a large crowd tonight, Aug. 4, for the borough’s National Night Out celebration. From 5 to 7 p.m., the pool is open to everyone and will offer free food, T-shirts, exhibits and music. The photographs in this pictorial were taken on Thursday, July 28.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

The Best Food Events in New Jersey This August

August 1-31 August is National Rum Month, and the Shannon Rose is embracing the spirit at both of its Garden State locations. From August 1-31, guests can enjoy tiki cocktails, rum fishbowls and special tropical cuisine. Open daily at 11 am. 1200 NJ-17, Ramsey; 201-962-7602. 98 Kingsland Road, Clifton; 973-284-0200.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)

The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Shopping Center#Food Drink#Italian#The Seton Hall University
themontclairgirl.com

44 Things to Do in the Montclair + North Jersey Area | August 4-7

It’s the first week of August and there’s still plenty of time to make plans in Essex County and beyond this summer. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with open mic night at Montclair Brewery, The Last Supper at SOPAC, outdoor yoga at Essex County Environmental Center, and more. Check out the list of all the events happening this weekend, August 4th – August 7th.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Celebrations planned all over Jersey City for JC Pride Month

Time to show your colors again as the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival celebrates 21 years of diversity in the Hudson County community. Jersey City festival is one of the largest Pride festivals in the northeast with a month-long celebration, which begins this week, and leads up to the Pride Festival celebration on Aug. 27.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
jerseydigs.com

St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge

With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Crazy Tacos, Cliffside Park, NJ

Crazy Tacos, a new Mexican restaurant, has opened in Cliffside Park. Aiming for an “authentic experience” with the “freshest ingredients”, the shop opened over the summer. Their menu (View Menu) includes bowls, tacos, quesadillas, burritos, flautas and more. It’s currently open seven days a week.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Become a crossing guard in South Orange — nine positions currently unfilled

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Police Department is currently seeking individuals to become crossing guards. There are currently nine unfilled crossing guard positions. The SOPD is looking for dependable adults to fill part-time and per-diem school crossing guard positions. Help to ensure the safety of children and other pedestrians as they cross the street before and after school. The guards work approximately 10 hours per week and have opportunities to work special details. Crossing guards receive pay, and all supplies are provided.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Where To Find The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie In New Jersey

Today (August 4th) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! To celebrate, we wanted to make sure you knew where to buy the best chocolate chip cookie here in the state of New Jersey. That’s right, a big thanks to Yelp for releasing its official list that includes the best chocolate...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy