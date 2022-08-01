Read on essexnewsdaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
boozyburbs.com
Specialty Coffee Shop is Coming to Hackensack
According to signs up on Main Street, Hackensack will be the home of a new cafe sometime later this year. Iconic Coffee promises to be a specialty coffee shop according to their social media. There’s no info on the menu and what roaster they will be using. And no...
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
boozyburbs.com
Cuban Coffee Shop is Expanding into Bergen County
Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop and eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. They offer a menu (View Menu) sandwiches, empanadas, pastries, pastelitos, coffees, teas, juices and more. This will be their second location, with the first being located in Union City. There’s no opening date mentioned, but the shop...
This Popular Salad Chain Opened It’s Third New Jersey Location
A new, trendy salad chain restaurant opened a new Garden State location and I’m personally really excited about this. I feel like all of the most successful and trendy restaurants usually are pretty healthy and model their ordering procedure after Chipotle. It’s efficient and works for all of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
essexnewsdaily.com
Fun in the sun and pool in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to Glen Ridge Community Pool manager Bob Silvera, with the pool currently having no COVID-19 restrictions, pool membership has seen a significant increase this summer. Nonetheless, he said daily attendance has not been overly crowded. But he anticipates a large crowd tonight, Aug. 4, for the borough’s National Night Out celebration. From 5 to 7 p.m., the pool is open to everyone and will offer free food, T-shirts, exhibits and music. The photographs in this pictorial were taken on Thursday, July 28.
New Jersey Monthly
The Best Food Events in New Jersey This August
August 1-31 August is National Rum Month, and the Shannon Rose is embracing the spirit at both of its Garden State locations. From August 1-31, guests can enjoy tiki cocktails, rum fishbowls and special tropical cuisine. Open daily at 11 am. 1200 NJ-17, Ramsey; 201-962-7602. 98 Kingsland Road, Clifton; 973-284-0200.
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
roi-nj.com
Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)
The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How This Black-Owned Drive-In Movie Theater is Reimagining Entertainment
Ayana Morris, Founder of Newark Moonlight Cinema, joins ChedHER to discuss how she's bringing a unique entertainment experience to the Newark community where the Baxter Terrace housing projects once stood, and gives advice to other business owners out there.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
themontclairgirl.com
44 Things to Do in the Montclair + North Jersey Area | August 4-7
It’s the first week of August and there’s still plenty of time to make plans in Essex County and beyond this summer. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with open mic night at Montclair Brewery, The Last Supper at SOPAC, outdoor yoga at Essex County Environmental Center, and more. Check out the list of all the events happening this weekend, August 4th – August 7th.
Celebrations planned all over Jersey City for JC Pride Month
Time to show your colors again as the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival celebrates 21 years of diversity in the Hudson County community. Jersey City festival is one of the largest Pride festivals in the northeast with a month-long celebration, which begins this week, and leads up to the Pride Festival celebration on Aug. 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montclair High School 200-meter NJ champ, Lawson, prepares for next challenge, college
Kiya Lawson finished her track career at Montclair High School as THE best 200-meter runner in the state of New Jersey, but the Howard University-bound sprinter is much more than that. "The best aspect of Kiya is just the way she's grown during her four years with the program, not...
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
jerseydigs.com
St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge
With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Crazy Tacos, Cliffside Park, NJ
Crazy Tacos, a new Mexican restaurant, has opened in Cliffside Park. Aiming for an “authentic experience” with the “freshest ingredients”, the shop opened over the summer. Their menu (View Menu) includes bowls, tacos, quesadillas, burritos, flautas and more. It’s currently open seven days a week.
Sale of multi-housing community in Jersey City; MFHN announces appointments | Business Notes
JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has closed the $31.9 million sale of Solaris Lofts, a 72-unit, newly constructed, boutique multi-housing community located within the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood in Jersey City. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, PERE. Beachwold Residential LLC acquired the asset. Solaris Lofts, which...
essexnewsdaily.com
Become a crossing guard in South Orange — nine positions currently unfilled
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Police Department is currently seeking individuals to become crossing guards. There are currently nine unfilled crossing guard positions. The SOPD is looking for dependable adults to fill part-time and per-diem school crossing guard positions. Help to ensure the safety of children and other pedestrians as they cross the street before and after school. The guards work approximately 10 hours per week and have opportunities to work special details. Crossing guards receive pay, and all supplies are provided.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Where To Find The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie In New Jersey
Today (August 4th) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! To celebrate, we wanted to make sure you knew where to buy the best chocolate chip cookie here in the state of New Jersey. That’s right, a big thanks to Yelp for releasing its official list that includes the best chocolate...
Bergen and Passaic County Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Split $129K Jackpot
TRENTON, NJ – Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting...
Comments / 1