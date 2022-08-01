GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to Glen Ridge Community Pool manager Bob Silvera, with the pool currently having no COVID-19 restrictions, pool membership has seen a significant increase this summer. Nonetheless, he said daily attendance has not been overly crowded. But he anticipates a large crowd tonight, Aug. 4, for the borough’s National Night Out celebration. From 5 to 7 p.m., the pool is open to everyone and will offer free food, T-shirts, exhibits and music. The photographs in this pictorial were taken on Thursday, July 28.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO