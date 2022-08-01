GM John Lynch: 49ers 'overjoyed' Deebo Samuel signed extension

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) watches his teammates during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan both sounded confident throughout the spring and summer that the team would eventually come to terms on an extension with All-Pro wideout Deebo Samuel. This came as Samuel embraced a so-called "hold in" during the early days of training camp after he requested to be traded earlier this year.

The situation was resolved on the final day of July when Samuel received a three-year extension reportedly worth up to $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed. On Monday morning, the 49ers confirmed the agreement, and Lynch made it known he's delighted to have Samuel attached to the organization for at least the next handful of years.

"We are overjoyed to have come together with Deebo to keep him with the 49ers for years to come," Lynch explained for the team statement. "Deebo has the rare ability to not only play at a unique level but to inspire his teammates with the way he plays. He is a special player that embodies 'will meeting skill.' We're proud to move forward with him as an integral leader and foundational piece of our team."

Samuel was a revelation during the 2021 regular season with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as his full-time starting quarterback. The 26-year-old finished the campaign with 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total offensive touchdowns. It remains to be seen if Samuel will stay a key contributor to San Francisco's rushing attack with 2021 rookie Trey Lance now in the QB1 spot on the depth chart.