Calling all parents! Share your back-to-school wisdom and worries with the 6 News Parent Survey

 4 days ago
'If you needed to borrow a trailer, you could've just come and asked us' | Trailer stolen off local Salado church property

SALADO, Texas — First Cedar Valley Baptist Church says a trailer was taken off its property that belonged to construction crews helping with renovations at the church. Security footage now found on the church's Facebook, shows a vehicle entering the church lot around 2:05 a.m. on July 28. The video shows a truck backing into the lot where the trailer is parked, grabbing a pair of bolt cutters and taking off with the property, according to the post. The church believes the thieves removed their license plates before attempting the theft.
Temple, TX
Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list

KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened

SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco

WACO, Texas — One organization in Waco is trying to change the perception of public safety for the community. Blaccent is a black-led group focused on providing resources for the black community in Waco. One of the ways they're doing so is by putting on the Night Out block party on Tuesday.
City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
Splash pad at Killeen park reopens after water leak

KILLEEN, Texas — The Junior Service League Spray Pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen is back up and running following a water leak that caused it to shut down last week. The Killeen Recreation Service's Department announced last Monday that repairs were needed for two large mainline water leaks. The park had only been open for about a week at the time of its closure.
Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained

BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
Waco activists voice stance on abortion over GRACE Act for city

WACO, Texas — Many activists shared their thoughts and opinions on abortion and the proposed GRACE Act at the Waco City Council meeting Tuesday night, just two weeks after one city councilwoman proposed it be added to the agenda. "The GRACE Act should not be called the GRACE Act....
North Milam announces boil water notice

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published for a different story on May 10, 2022. Due to a water line break issue at a plant in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for North Milam. The notice will only...
2 buildings destroyed in Falls County Bulldog Fire

MARLIN, Texas — About 10 to 15 homes were evacuated earlier Tuesday because of a nearly 100-acre fire that was burning in Falls County, according to Emory Johnson, the spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire, which is being called the Bulldog Fire, sparked near Highway 6 and...
Back to school shoe drive for foster kids in Waco

WACO, Texas — The Foster Village in Waco organized a shoe drive to give new shoes to foster kids in the area. The non-profit organization specializes in providing resources for foster care kids and families. They recognize that foster care kids are often pushed aside, so they hold events and raise awareness with the hope that kids can see that they are loved and cared for.
Waco local news

