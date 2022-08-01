Calling all parents! Share your back-to-school wisdom and worries with the 6 News Parent Survey

Read on www.kcentv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here's a sneak peak of the New Chaparral High School before anyone sees it
KILLEEN, Texas — The newly built Chaparral High School won't be on display until Thursday night, but Principal Gina Brown wanted to give everyone a preview. Brown said the High School is pretty but functional. Both the classrooms and common areas between will feature soft seating, much like a...
Midway High School expands interactive learning with new Career and Technical Education wing
WACO, Texas — Administrators at Midway High School said their new Career and Technology Education wing will build pathways for future careers. The new wing connects to older parts of the building that were built in 2003, something Midway High Schools' Superintendent, George Kazanas said forges the past and the future together.
'If you needed to borrow a trailer, you could've just come and asked us' | Trailer stolen off local Salado church property
SALADO, Texas — First Cedar Valley Baptist Church says a trailer was taken off its property that belonged to construction crews helping with renovations at the church. Security footage now found on the church's Facebook, shows a vehicle entering the church lot around 2:05 a.m. on July 28. The video shows a truck backing into the lot where the trailer is parked, grabbing a pair of bolt cutters and taking off with the property, according to the post. The church believes the thieves removed their license plates before attempting the theft.
Back-to-school: 'Stuff the Bus' with Salvation Army of Waco, Talitha Koum Institute
WACO, Texas — School supplies is needed to '"stuff the bus" at Poage Park!. The Salvation Army of Waco in partnership with The Talitha Koum Institute will be hosting the "Stuff the Bus" event August 7. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Poage Park, located at 100 Poage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list
KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened
SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
Killeen ISD trying to ease security, safety fears as students, staff return to campus
KILLEEN, Texas — During a community forum with staff and parents Monday night, Killeen Independent School District announced changings that are coming regarding safety and security during the upcoming school year. District leaders provided an overview of ongoing practices related to school safety, as well as new items the...
Central Texans find ways help families in need as school supply prices increase
TEMPLE, Texas — A new school year means a new list of essential supplies. But most parents didn't account for the soaring prices. Experts said families should expect to pay eight percent more for items like backpacks and pencils. "That will probably rise to ten percent because inflation will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco
WACO, Texas — One organization in Waco is trying to change the perception of public safety for the community. Blaccent is a black-led group focused on providing resources for the black community in Waco. One of the ways they're doing so is by putting on the Night Out block party on Tuesday.
City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
Splash pad at Killeen park reopens after water leak
KILLEEN, Texas — The Junior Service League Spray Pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen is back up and running following a water leak that caused it to shut down last week. The Killeen Recreation Service's Department announced last Monday that repairs were needed for two large mainline water leaks. The park had only been open for about a week at the time of its closure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained
BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
Waco activists voice stance on abortion over GRACE Act for city
WACO, Texas — Many activists shared their thoughts and opinions on abortion and the proposed GRACE Act at the Waco City Council meeting Tuesday night, just two weeks after one city councilwoman proposed it be added to the agenda. "The GRACE Act should not be called the GRACE Act....
Dangerous Temple car chase ends with two teens in custody for car theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on another car theft in Central Texas. One 17-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested for car theft in Temple, according to Temple police. Officers were called Friday to the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr....
North Milam announces boil water notice
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published for a different story on May 10, 2022. Due to a water line break issue at a plant in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for North Milam. The notice will only...
City of Temple evaluates whether to bring in outside diversity firm, community members weigh in
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is taking steps to address its policies on diversity, equity and inclusion. They've put together a commission that will consider whether to hire an outside firm that specializes in DEI initiatives. The firm is called The Nova collective. According to its website,...
Mother center of AMBER Alert could bond out of jail, with special conditions
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Kristine Whitehead, the mother of three missing children at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued from Lampasas County turned herself in early Wednesday, according to the Lampasas County Jail. Her bond was set at $110,000. Whitehead's three children are still missing as...
2 buildings destroyed in Falls County Bulldog Fire
MARLIN, Texas — About 10 to 15 homes were evacuated earlier Tuesday because of a nearly 100-acre fire that was burning in Falls County, according to Emory Johnson, the spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire, which is being called the Bulldog Fire, sparked near Highway 6 and...
Back to school shoe drive for foster kids in Waco
WACO, Texas — The Foster Village in Waco organized a shoe drive to give new shoes to foster kids in the area. The non-profit organization specializes in providing resources for foster care kids and families. They recognize that foster care kids are often pushed aside, so they hold events and raise awareness with the hope that kids can see that they are loved and cared for.
KCEN
Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0