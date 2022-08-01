ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Padres acquire four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from Brewers in blockbuster deal

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Josh Hader John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

As noted by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Brewers -- despite currently holding the top spot in the NL Central at 57-45 -- had made it known that they were willing to move the hard-throwing lefty if they received a good enough offer. Hader is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 29 saves in 37 appearances this season.

The 28-year-old has gone 17-17 with a 2.48 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 125 saves in six seasons with Milwaukee while racking up 541 strikeouts in 316 1/3 innings pitched. Hader's 29 saves lead the majors, while one of the Brewers' new acquisitions in Taylor Rogers ranks second with 28 stops.

The Padres have been involved in rampant trade rumors, showing reported interest in the likes of superstars Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels among others.

