Retired Vice Mayor Raquel “Rae” Gonzalez
It is with great sadness that we share that recently retired Vice Mayor Raquel “Rae” Gonzalez passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from her long-fought battle with ovarian cancer. In an earlier press release announcing her retirement Vice Mayor Gonzalez stated “I have made great memories, have been part of positive change, and am grateful for the City Council and staff for their support and guidance. I’ve truly enjoyed being a part of City Council and serving the community.”
Wrapping up the 2022 Bay Area Summer Academy
More than 50 high school students from all nine Bay Area counties participated in the 2022 Norman Mineta Bay Area Summer Academy, which concluded on July 28 with a capstone presentation by each of the participating students. This was the second year of the Bay Area Summer Academy, an online...
Maxwell Farms Regional Park renovation budget approved by Board of Supervisors
The Board of Supervisors today approved an additional $3.35 million needed to complete $7.2 million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms Regional Park, a popular regional park located in Boyes Hot Springs adjacent to the city of Sonoma. The funding will allow the completion of the first phase of Maxwell Farms Master Plan, which includes construction of a new all-weather baseball field, a new all-weather soccer field and expanded parking including improvements for ADA accessibility.
