It is with great sadness that we share that recently retired Vice Mayor Raquel “Rae” Gonzalez passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from her long-fought battle with ovarian cancer. In an earlier press release announcing her retirement Vice Mayor Gonzalez stated “I have made great memories, have been part of positive change, and am grateful for the City Council and staff for their support and guidance. I’ve truly enjoyed being a part of City Council and serving the community.”

COLMA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO