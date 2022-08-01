EVs are the fastest-selling used cars in 9 major metro areas

www.utilitydive.com
Study: Bay Area leads US in luxury cars
SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose and San Francisco are the metros where the most people are buying luxury cars, according to a study from LendingTree. The study was based on auto loan inquiries made with lending tree for the past two years, and found that Bavarian Motor Works (BMW), representing 17.5% of all inquiries, […]
Remote workers pushed up incomes and home prices in these cities
Note: Home price change measured from December 2019 to December 2021; Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Skye Witley/Axios. The remote work arbitrage ain't what it used to be. I'm talking about the pandemic-fueled phenomenon of white collar workers, suddenly free to work from home, leveraging their higher salaries to buy homes in cheaper areas.
Why electricity is more expensive and less reliable
The following is a contributed article by Brien J. Sheahan, the former chairman and CEO of the Illinois Commerce Commission. With the annual rate of inflation reaching 9.1% in June, the highest in 41 years, consumers are being hammered by unsustainable price increases for staples like food, housing, furniture, gasoline, airfare, and cars and trucks; driven largely by pandemic related labor, supply chain issues, fiscal policy, and a protracted war in eastern Europe.
Avangrid works to turn electric vehicles into a grid resource in Connecticut, New York
Avangrid subsidiary United Illuminating expects to have 3,000 electric vehicles in its Connecticut territory by 2024 and has been working with Bidgely to utilize them as a grid resource and avoid driving higher peak demand when they are charging, Avangrid officials said. Avangrid says it is developing a similar program...
How Did Colorado Become So Expensive? California Transplants
When it comes to the high prices of Colorado's real estate over the past decade or so, who's to blame? Many people will be quick to jump on Texas transplants, but they are wrong. What about California? Well, those that have firmly held the belief that those from the Golden State could be partially to blame can have their "I TOLD YOU SO" moment.
California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
Oracle reportedly laying off employees
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Oracle, the tech company that used to be headquartered in Redwood City and is now based in Austin, is reportedly undergoing mass layoffs. Employees who have been laid off by the company are sounding off on social media. “From the most part what I have heard, they are cutting in […]
5 affordable weekend getaways in California
There is no doubt that California has a lot to offer. Los Angeles and its surroundings might be famous, but there are many other places that you can discover and that are far more interesting. If you want to travel to California and discover this amazing part of the country but don't know where to start your journey, I have put together a list of 5 affordable weekend getaways that you can add to your bucketlist. All of them are great options for longer stays, too. Here's what made it on the list.
California tenants: Your rent could increase up to 10% starting Aug. 1; here's why
LOS ANGELES - Starting August 1, landlords in California are allowed to increase rents on some apartments by as much as 10%, which is the maximum allowed under state law. This comes after the elimination of statewide eviction protections that were in place for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
High-speed rail analysis brings grade-separation anxiety to Palo Alto
As the California agency charged with building high-speed rail finalizes its plans for the Peninsula segment of its contentious system, Palo Alto officials are raising alarms about a feature that is conspicuously missing from the proposed design: grade separation. City leaders have been raising concerns about the potential impacts of...
Road Trip from San Jose to Portland, Oregon
If you are looking for the ultimate adventure, taking in some of California and Oregon's best landscapes, breathtaking coastal towns and cities and incredible national forests, then the trip from San Jose to Portland, Oregon is the ideal city escape to melt away the mundane. The 720-mile road trip from...
Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans
OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
8 Great Family Date Night Activities in the Bay Area
Take advantage of later bedtimes and go out as family on the town (bonus: no sitters needed for these family-friendly adventures!). Of course, if you are looking for a kid-free adventure, you can check out our list of parent-only date night ideas around San Francsico as well. But for now, we’re hanging with the kids—from mirror mazes and mini golf, to a nighttime Ferris Wheel ride, we are sure these special outings with entertain the entire squad.
