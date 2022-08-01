Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Gary Neville Says Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer
Gary Neville believes Manchester United show allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Speculation surrounding the striker's future has dominated United's pre-season preparations since the Portuguese superstar handed in a shock transfer request last month. After missing the pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, Ronaldo played his first...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
MLS・
Toto Wolff claims Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by propoising Mercedes
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has made a sensational claim that Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by his porpoising Mercedes. Hamilton and his teammate George Russell have been experiencing severe bouncing whilst driving their cars on track all season. As a result, the team find themselves well off the pace of championship rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.
Confirmed Chelsea squad numbers for 2022/23 season
Chelsea have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2022/23 season ahead of their Premier League opener. Thomas Tuchel's side head to Goodison Park to face Everton in their first game of the new season and what numbers players will wear on their Chelsea shirts has now been revealed. As confirmed...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photo Of 6-Foot-9-Inch LeBron James And 5-Foot-4-Inch Lorenzo Insigne Goes Viral
The meeting between LeBron James and Lorenzo Insigne has gone viral online – and it's easy to see why. Italian footballer Insigne's 12-year stint with Serie A side Napoli recently came to an end after he jumped ship to the MLS, penning a four-year deal with Toronto FC. Given...
NBA・
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Premier League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a brace on his return to the Premier League, forcing out-of-sorts Liverpool to come from behind twice
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea no.9 shirt cursed as Blues squad avoid taking Romelu Lukaku's number
Thomas Tuchel has admitted the number nine shirt at Chelsea is cursed which is why no players took the number for the 2022-23 season. Chelsea begin their new campaign on Saturday evening with a trip to Everton and have three new senior signings in the squad, as well as the addition of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.
Sky Sports 'ignored Premier League rule' with Patrick Vieira half-time interview
Sky Sports 'ignored Premier League rules' in conducting a half-time interview with Patrick Vieira on Friday night. Vieira's Crystal Palace side were beaten 2-0 by his former club Arsenal in the opening game of the season at Selhurst Park. Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal ahead 20 minutes in before an own...
Thomas Tuchel: Top four finish is Chelsea's priority ahead of Everton clash
Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he believes finishing in the top four this season is the priority for Chelsea. The Blues begin their Premier League campaign at Goodison Park on Saturday at 5:30pm, against Frank Lampard’s Everton. Chelsea will be hoping to improve on last season, where they finished...
Erik ten Hag hits back at journalist after question about Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag showed he's not going to take any guff, when he hit back at a journalists question about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving a game early. Last weekend Ronaldo made his only appearance in pre season as Manchester United hosted Rayo Vallecano in a friendly at Old Trafford. After just...
Aleksandar Mitrovic absolutely bodied Jordan Henderson before rinsing Virgil van Dijk
Aleksandar Mitrovic sent Jordan Henderson to the shadow realm and rinsed Virgil van Dijk in a stunning sequence from his Man of the Match performance against Liverpool. The Serbian striker led the line superbly in the 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage, bagging a brace and linking the play. He bullied...
Chelsea Fan Shocked After Buying Shirt With ‘Sterling - Pre Order’ On The Back
A Chelsea fan was shocked to see the new home shirt he bought had ‘Sterling - Pre Order’ written on the back when it arrived. The fan, Mason, was hoping to get Chelsea new boy Raheem Sterling's name and number on the back of his brand new shirt. However, it didn't turn up how he wanted.
Jurgen Klopp shows his appreciation towards Aleksandar Mitrovic By hilariously slapping him
Jurgen Klopp showed his appreciation towards Alexsander Mitrovic by hilariously slapping him following his colossal performance against Liverpool. Mitrovic starred as he scored both of Fulham's goals in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Craven Cottage on Saturday. He opened the scoring with a towering header, then put his side...
Chilwell, Cucurella, Sterling: The Chelsea team news to face Everton in Premier League opener
Thomas Tuchel will take his Chelsea side to face Everton in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and he is set to have a full squad available. Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard’s side on Saturday evening, looking to get off to a winning start and put their defeat to the Toffees back in May behind them.
Manchester United make Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech a shock priority transfer target
Manchester United are in the market for a right-wing specialist, and Erik ten Hag believes he could reunite with Chelsea’s out of favour star Hakim Ziyech. The Red Devils have made three signings up till now with Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrel Malacia joining the club. However, Erik...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0