ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 7

Randy Byrd
4d ago

we need a sheriff like Polk county has one that plays no games and will do what it takes to clean up our city to many gang bangers and gun violence here

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Mayor Curry ‘drops the mic’ with new podcast about Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is joining the podcast community. Curry announced his new venture Friday with the release of his new podcast called Mic Drop with MLC. According to a news release, the podcast will feature various interviews with different business leaders, athletes, celebrities and change-makers and include conversations about Jacksonville’s potential while highlighting the people that make this city a great place to call home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Government
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Government
First Coast News

Man killed in Northside area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Race Relations#Democrats#Republican#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
First Coast News

Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy