Randy Byrd
4d ago
we need a sheriff like Polk county has one that plays no games and will do what it takes to clean up our city to many gang bangers and gun violence here
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is joining the podcast community. Curry announced his new venture Friday with the release of his new podcast called Mic Drop with MLC. According to a news release, the podcast will feature various interviews with different business leaders, athletes, celebrities and change-makers and include conversations about Jacksonville’s potential while highlighting the people that make this city a great place to call home.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lanes are now open on Beach Boulevard near N I-295 after being closed for several hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. First Coast News has learned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that the incident that closed all lanes for several hours was a suicide.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WM of Jacksonville opened its new $16 million facility that will be serving commercial and industrial customers in Duval County and residential and commercial customers in the City of Jacksonville Beach. The new WM of Jacksonville facility at 6876 Greenland Industrial Boulevard includes a 14,000-square-foot two-story...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud. Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday. After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Durkeeville area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they responded to a call of a person shot around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 5th street....
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends of a popular Jacksonville radio personality, Tasheka Young, said their final goodbyes to the mother of two Friday. Young was murdered nearly two weeks ago. Her children's father, Bursey Armstrong, is charged in her death. Young's family asked everyone to wear purple to...
Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with fraud. Next court appearance is August 25.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash with multiple injuries at TIAA Bank Field Drive. JFRD says one person is trapped. This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Check back for updates or watch CBS47/FOX30 for the latest information.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in the case of a double murder. Action News Jax first reported the double homicide on June 21. On Monday, June 20, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m., officers with JSO responded to the intersection...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new school year for most students is right around the corner, but there's one soon-to-be 2nd grader who's already hard at work. Aubryn Williams, 7, wants to mix his way to becoming a millionaire. With more than a week before school starts, Aubryn is working...
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Jacksonville non-profit, Mason's Voice is hosting its annual North Florida King of the Beach fishing tournament. The Joseph family created the non-profit and tournament in honor of their daughter Mason who was diagnosed with Spina Bifida before she was born. Funds raised go towards other families who are diagnosed with Spina Bifida.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The famous Blue Angels are returning to Jacksonville!. The famous jets will make an appearance at the NAS Jax Air Show on Oct. 22 and 23 at NAS Jacksonville. There is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. "At the NAS Jax Air...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new school year for Duval County Schools begins in less than two weeks. A new bus terminal is expected to shorten the amount of time students need to spend on the bus on their way to and from school. The Student Transportation of America bus...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He's a Marine veteran with a heart as big as his smile. Every Saturday for the past 2 years Charlie Griffin has used his own money to buy meals for the homeless or anyone who's down on their luck in downtown Jacksonville. Now the veteran wants to help the community even more.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been found dead inside a submerged transit van in a pond right outside UF Health's Downtown Jacksonville Campus Tuesday, police say. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call of a submerged vehicle inside a pond just north of the 2100 block of North Jefferson Street.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scary situation for one driver Tuesday after their car sped past a barrier and was dangling on the side of a parking garage on Jacksonville's Southbank. The incident happened in the afternoon hours at The Peninsula of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It feels as though city pools were just opening at the beginning of summer. The City of Jacksonville’s Department of Park, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) has announced a change in when its pools will operate. As the start of the school year approaches, weekday...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple injuries have been reported after a traffic incident at TIAA Bank Field Drive in front of the loading dock Friday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD said one person was trapped during the incident. At the scene, it appears that a vehicle...
