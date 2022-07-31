www.theshafterpress.com
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
wascotrib.com
Wasco still paying to vaccinate
United Against Covid-19, in partnership with the City of Wasco and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, is back with another free covid-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, July 31. Through the leadership of Mayor Gilberto Reyna and the City Council, the City of Wasco will again provide all Wasco residents vaccinated at this clinic with a $50 Visa gift card.
Bakersfield Californian
Delano schools announce free breakfast, lunch for students
Delano Union Elementary School District announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs for the 2022-23 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites in Delano: Albany Park School,...
Inflation makes it hard for families to put food on the table
Inflation and a fluctuating economy have impacts beyond just families taking trips. For many, it’s about getting food on the table or maintaining a roof over their head.
Hospital Authority approves Kern Medical, healthcare workers deal
The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a three-year deal on Monday between SEIU Local 521 and Kern Medical.
Bakersfield Californian
Local hospice provider struggling with ongoing shortage of volunteers
The COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns and restrictions that came with it were responsible for disruptions across a wide array of business and industry. For Bristol Hospice in Bakersfield, the crisis has been especially severe in its volunteer program, made up of selfless individuals who are committed to spending quality time with hospice patients in their homes and care centers.
kernvalleysun.com
'Going Camping!'
Even though we live and work in the Kern River Valley, we are mountain folk who still like to get away from the TV and other distractions even if it is just for a weekend. We visit the high county, the thousands of dirt bike trails, the countless campgrounds and hiking trails, all just to get away and recharge our outdoor adventures. This summer has been a bigger challenge than most years due to the drought and extremely high temperatures we have been experiencing lately. No matter what we still find time and energy to get out and enjoy what’s in our very own backyard.
Kern Public Health reports 1,110 new COVID-19 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,110 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 270,936 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 258,493 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,550 negative COVID-19 tests and 270,936 positive tests, while […]
Bakersfield Californian
CRC pledges $2.5M to KCCD, CSUB for carbon management work
Local oil producer California Resources Corp. announced Tuesday it has pledged a total of $2.5 million to fund carbon management-related initiatives at the Kern Community College District and Cal State Bakersfield. KCCD will receive most of the money — $1.94 million over three years, according to Long Beach-based CRC —...
wascotrib.com
SPD welcomes new addition to the force
The Shafter Police Department welcomed a new addition recently, with the swearing-in of Officer Mallory Serjeant. Serjeant has over 10 years experience in law enforcement, starting her career as a detentions deputy with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. Officer Serjeant was officially welcomed by the City Council at a recent...
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Bakersfield Californian
Catalytic converter ordinance prompts constitutional concerns
Experts have advised caution over implementing a proposed city ordinance to curtail catalytic converter theft, a topic which also divided Bakersfield City Council members in regard to its effectiveness and the consequences of passing such a law. The city attorney’s office drafted an ordinance that says possessing a detached catalytic...
Tehechapi News
59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival: Deadlines near for parade, 5K and car show
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are busy putting the final touches on plans for the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Three days of fun will kick off on Friday, Aug. 19. This is the first festival under the leadership of new chamber President Jeanette Pauer....
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
theshafterpress.com
Headlines in History - Aug. 4, 2022
One of Shafter's busiest intersections got a new 4-way stop light added at the intersection of James Street and Lerdo Highway. Wasco rose company Jackson & Perkins promoted Shafter resident Fidel Gomez to foreman, and Wasco resident Jessie Vega became the new irrigation supervisor. Jackson & Perkins was one the country's top rose-growing companies.
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
