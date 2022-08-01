The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to House Fire Caused by BBQ Pit on Wooden Deck; Sheriff’s Office Warns of Risk with Outdoor Cooking in Dry Cond

Read on www.mocomotive.com
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in 2-story house fire in Montgomery County, firefighters say
HOUSTON – Two teens were taken to the hospital after a fast-moving house fire in Spring Friday morning. Multiple fire departments in Montgomery County were called to the home on Emerson Creek Drive near Bakerswood. The family tells KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner that everything happened so fast.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies as result of grass fire that spread to building in Cypress, officials say
CYPRESS, Texas – A man was pronounced dead as firefighters worked to put out a 4-alarm fire in the Cy-Fair area Thursday afternoon. The fire started in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail, south of Highway 99 and west of the Dyess Park sports complex. A resident nearby said...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: What it looks like as fire crews battle blaze in Cypress
A four-alarm blaze erupted in Cypress Thursday evening, leaving one mad dead, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. Multiple agencies are at the scene working to contain the fire.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Body in Porter
PORTER, TX — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Child dies when concrete truck goes off E. Beltway overpass and lands on vehicle, sheriff says
Drivers were told to avoid the East Beltway at Woodforest after a concrete mixer lost control, fell off the mainlanes, and landed on a vehicle below. The person who died on Friday when a concrete-mixing truck rolled over in east Harris County was a child who may be just 22 months old.
Click2Houston.com
22-month-old twin dies after cement truck falls over bridge, lands onto another vehicle on beltway in east Harris Co., HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 22-month-old toddler has died after a cement truck reportedly lost control and went off an overpass, landing on top of another vehicle in east Harris County Friday afternoon, deputies said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened at the intersection...
mocomotive.com
TWO VICTIMS JUMP FROM SECOND FLOOR AS HOME IS CONSUMED BY FIRE
At 7:22 am Friday South Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 30230 Emerson Creek Drive in the Canyon Gate at Legends Ranch Subdivision. Reports were people were trapped and screams could be heard. The first tr…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-victims-jump-from-second-floor-as-home-is-consumed-by-fire/
mocomotive.com
CRASH CLOSES FM 1485 FOR AN HOUR
Just after 9 pm, East Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported major accident at Azalea and FM 1485. Units arrived to find two persons trapped in a Nissan Sentra. Additional two other vehicles were damaged along with a Ford…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-closes-fm-1485-for-an-hour/
mocomotive.com
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a h…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/suspicious-package-in-oakhurst-community/
mocomotive.com
Unidentified deceased male found off Sorters Road in Porter on 8
Unidentified deceased male found off Sorters Road in Porter on 8/3/22. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter. Deputies arrived and discovered an…
mocomotive.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in sandlot, Montgomery County officials say
PORTER, Texas — A man was found dead Wednesday night in a sandlot in Porter, according to Montgomery County officials. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a body found on Sorters Road, which is near Northpark Drive and the Eastex Freeway. When they arrived, they found a dead man in a sandlot.
mocomotive.com
2 new deputies added in Montgomery County including one for ‘dangerous’ Lake Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County commissioners agreed this week to fund two new positions for the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office to boost lake safety and courthouse security. Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker and Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley agreed to split…
Click2Houston.com
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
mocomotive.com
CRASH OF FM 2090
Just after 10 pm Friday East Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a major accident on FM 2090 in front of Splendora High School. A motorcycle rider had broken down and was walking his motorcycle in the center turn lane headin…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-of-fm-2090/
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s just unfortunate’: West University Place family warns other bank customers about jugging incident that ruined their son’s birthday gift
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE – A West University Place family said their son’s birthday gift was stolen when a thief followed them from a bank Wednesday and burglarized their SUV. It happened around 2:30 p.m. after Krystle Peddle left a bank off Belaire Boulevard and Wesleyan with a cash...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts
The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the…
Deadly crash involving motorcycle on Katy Freeway inbound at Silber, authorities say
The deadly crash caused major backups early Thursday morning, but just before noon, all mainlanes had reopened.
cw39.com
Woman allegedly pulls gun in road rage accident in northwest Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A woman is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a road rage incident. Authorities said that on August 4, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 8900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West in reference to a Road Rage incident where the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle and then allegedly pointed a firearm.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/05/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-05-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-02-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY BURN BAN CONTINUES
We have gotten several emails today asking about the Burn Ban . Evidently someone found on our site from years ago where it was lifted and shared it today. WE REMAIN IN A BURN BAN. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-burn-ban-continues/
