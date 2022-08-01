Read on www.nbcconnecticut.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
NBC Connecticut
Police Asking for Help After String of New Haven County Car Thefts
Orange Police are looking to identify two male suspects involved in a carjacking incident on Friday morning. Officials say the two men threatened a 70-year-old man at the Valero gas station on Boston Post Road just before 6 a.m. Authorities say the suspects threatened the elderly man when he refused...
NBC Connecticut
Officials Find Car, Dog Stolen Out of Milford
A car and dog that were stolen out of a busy area of Milford Thursday have both since been found, according to police. Authorities said he car was located around 3:30 p.m. Friday and the dog was found several hours later. Officials were able to find the stolen car, a...
Eyewitness News
Multi-vehicle crash leads to DUI arrest in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with driving under the influence following a multi-vehicle crash in New Haven that happened on Thursday night. Justin Matthew Sollenne, 30, of Naugatuck was charged with DUI, reckless driving and failure to maintain a proper lane for the incident that happened Thursday just before 7:30 p.m.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Child On Bicycle Hit By Car
2022-08-05@1:00pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a child on a bicycle hit by a car on Fairfield Woods Road near Morehouse Highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for DUI after causing 4-car crash on I-95S
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police. The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the […]
Register Citizen
Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say
EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
NBC Connecticut
Person Killed in Monroe Fire: Officials
Officials are investigating after a fire left a woman dead in Monroe Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a home on Bagburn Hill Road at about 9 a.m. Authorities said they received a call from a passerby reporting smoke coming from the home. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy fire on the first floor.
Man pistol-whipped during carjacking at Orange gas station: Police
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Orange Police Department is investigating an incident at a gas station in the city on Friday where one man was pistol-whipped after suspects threatened to take his car. According to police, the violent carjacking took place just before 6 a.m. at the Valero fuel station at 347 Boston Post Rd. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Police: Suspect in fatal Shelton crash was driving nearly 100 mph
DERBY — Police say a Bridgeport man due in court this month was driving nearly 100 miles per hour before an August 2019 crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger on Route 8 in Shelton. The suspect, 23-year-old Markas Campo, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving,...
Pedestrian dies after crash on Dixwell Avenue
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a car on Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Hamden police responded to Dixwell Avenue near George Street on reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian. Upon investigating, police said the pedestrian was crossing Dixwell Ave […]
NBC Connecticut
Sea Gull Euthanized After Person Allegedly Threw Explosive at It in New London: Police
A baby gull had to be euthanized after the City of New London Animal Control Department said someone threw an explosive, such as a firecracker, at the bird. The bird was found in New London Friday morning. It was taken to a local veterinarian where it was euthanized due to the severity of the injury.
Register Citizen
Police: Recent Hamden High graduate killed in New Haven crash
HAMDEN — A recent high school grad was killed last weekend in a crash in New Haven, officials said Thursday. New Haven Police responded to a one-car crash on Orchard Street between Munson and Henry streets around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Officer Scott Shumway said. Elias Hnini, who graduated this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Person Steals Car With Dog Inside in Milford
Police are investigating after a person stole a car with a dog inside in a busy area of Milford Thursday evening. Officials are actively looking for the stolen car, a blue 2022 Kia Forte with CT registration BG97244. The car was taken from the DiBella's parking lot on Boston Post Road.
ID Released For Riverside Man Struck, Killed By Train In Cos Cob
A man who was killed after being struck by a train in Fairfield County has been identified. Scott James Harrington, age 59, of Riverside, a hamlet of Greenwich, was struck near the Cos Cob station by a New York-bound train around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, confirmed MTA officials. Harrington...
ALERT CENTER: 1 dead in hit-and-run motorcycle crash; driver charged
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Fairfield, police say.
Another Driver Kills Another Pedestrian
A 36-year-old Hamden pedestrian died after a collision on Dixwell Avenue. The crash occurred in Hamden Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. The pedestrian, David Welch, was crossing Dixwell near George Street when a car traveling northbound on Dixwell struck him, according to Hamden police spokesperson Sean J. Dolan. Welch was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died.
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man threatened to run over police, engaged them in pursuit with children in the car: police
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he threatened to run over police officers and engaged them in pursuit with two minors in his car. Rodney Madison, 37, of 596 W. Main St., appeared intoxicated when he allegedly caused a disturbance...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Police Find Missing Children, Father Taken Into Custody
Police have located two kids that went missing out of Bridgeport and their father has been taken into custody. A Silver Alert was issued for the children after their disappearance but has since been canceled. The children, aged three and six, were believed to be with their father, Uciel Martinez....
athleticbusiness.com
Public Pool Closed Following Drowning
A public pool in Meriden, Conn., is closed until Aug. 8 while authorities investigate a recent drowning at the facility. According to the local Fox affiliate, Meriden police said lifeguards at Hubbard Park pulled a 73-year-old man from the pool at around 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday. After being pulled from...
Comments / 0