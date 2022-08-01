ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

NBC Connecticut

Police Asking for Help After String of New Haven County Car Thefts

Orange Police are looking to identify two male suspects involved in a carjacking incident on Friday morning. Officials say the two men threatened a 70-year-old man at the Valero gas station on Boston Post Road just before 6 a.m. Authorities say the suspects threatened the elderly man when he refused...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Officials Find Car, Dog Stolen Out of Milford

A car and dog that were stolen out of a busy area of Milford Thursday have both since been found, according to police. Authorities said he car was located around 3:30 p.m. Friday and the dog was found several hours later. Officials were able to find the stolen car, a...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Multi-vehicle crash leads to DUI arrest in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with driving under the influence following a multi-vehicle crash in New Haven that happened on Thursday night. Justin Matthew Sollenne, 30, of Naugatuck was charged with DUI, reckless driving and failure to maintain a proper lane for the incident that happened Thursday just before 7:30 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for DUI after causing 4-car crash on I-95S

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police. The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say

EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Killed in Monroe Fire: Officials

Officials are investigating after a fire left a woman dead in Monroe Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a home on Bagburn Hill Road at about 9 a.m. Authorities said they received a call from a passerby reporting smoke coming from the home. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy fire on the first floor.
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Man pistol-whipped during carjacking at Orange gas station: Police

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Orange Police Department is investigating an incident at a gas station in the city on Friday where one man was pistol-whipped after suspects threatened to take his car. According to police, the violent carjacking took place just before 6 a.m. at the Valero fuel station at 347 Boston Post Rd. […]
ORANGE, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect in fatal Shelton crash was driving nearly 100 mph

DERBY — Police say a Bridgeport man due in court this month was driving nearly 100 miles per hour before an August 2019 crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger on Route 8 in Shelton. The suspect, 23-year-old Markas Campo, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving,...
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dies after crash on Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a car on Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Hamden police responded to Dixwell Avenue near George Street on reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian. Upon investigating, police said the pedestrian was crossing Dixwell Ave […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Recent Hamden High graduate killed in New Haven crash

HAMDEN — A recent high school grad was killed last weekend in a crash in New Haven, officials said Thursday. New Haven Police responded to a one-car crash on Orchard Street between Munson and Henry streets around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Officer Scott Shumway said. Elias Hnini, who graduated this...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Steals Car With Dog Inside in Milford

Police are investigating after a person stole a car with a dog inside in a busy area of Milford Thursday evening. Officials are actively looking for the stolen car, a blue 2022 Kia Forte with CT registration BG97244. The car was taken from the DiBella's parking lot on Boston Post Road.
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Another Driver Kills Another Pedestrian

A 36-year-old Hamden pedestrian died after a collision on Dixwell Avenue. The crash occurred in Hamden Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. The pedestrian, David Welch, was crossing Dixwell near George Street when a car traveling northbound on Dixwell struck him, according to Hamden police spokesperson Sean J. Dolan. Welch was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash

Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player ​“with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport Police Find Missing Children, Father Taken Into Custody

Police have located two kids that went missing out of Bridgeport and their father has been taken into custody. A Silver Alert was issued for the children after their disappearance but has since been canceled. The children, aged three and six, were believed to be with their father, Uciel Martinez....
BRIDGEPORT, CT
athleticbusiness.com

Public Pool Closed Following Drowning

A public pool in Meriden, Conn., is closed until Aug. 8 while authorities investigate a recent drowning at the facility. According to the local Fox affiliate, Meriden police said lifeguards at Hubbard Park pulled a 73-year-old man from the pool at around 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday. After being pulled from...
MERIDEN, CT

