Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $315,183.

