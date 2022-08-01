Read on spmetrowire.com
Related
waupacanow.com
Suspect charged with felony mayhem
Weyauwega man accused of biting off part of woman’s ear. Corey A. Stephens, 40, Weyauwega, is charged with felony mayhem, aggravated battery, causing mental harm to a child and disorderly conduct. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, a 911 caller reported that his parents were outside fighting in...
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
07/26/2022 a Deputy was assigned to investigate a complaint of damage to property . It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 39-year-old Merrill man intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company, and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report, with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft, will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead, four injured in a three-vehicle crash in New London
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an accident involving three separate vehicles just north of the Wolf River. According to a release, around 4:25 p.m., the New London Police Department received information from the Waupaca County Communications Center of a traffic accident near State Highway 45 and State Highway 15. The crash was located on State Highway 45, New London Bypass, in the City of New London.
947jackfm.com
Stevens Point Phone Store Robbed
STEVENS POINT, WI. (WAOW-WSAU) – Thousands of dollars of merchandise was stolen from a Verizon store in Stevens Point. According to police, thieves damaged the front door and stole numerous display phones. The phones are likely not activated, and police are asking people to be on the lookout if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in South Dakota
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wausau man died in a motorcycle crash in Western South Dakota. The State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old George Seliger was traveling westbound on a highway outside Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and was thrown from his 20-20 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
WSAW
Marshfield Police warn of phone scam
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is warning the community about a recent phone scam. Police say a Marshfield business recently received a phone call from someone saying they were a “Lieutenant”. The caller requested an employee of the business to collect money from the cash register and meet them at another local business. The caller was able to mimic the other business’s phone number so it appeared they were assisting with the police investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing at or around 8:17 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
spmetrowire.com
POTD: On behalf of a grateful city
On-duty officers and office personnel at the Stevens Point Police Department pause for a moment to salute the American flag on Aug. 4. The department raised a special flag over the department, 933 Michigan Ave., for 24 hours as an honorarium to Dr. Clark D. Pagel, 65, who died July 31. Pagel was a sworn officer at SPPD for a decade before moving into the education sector.
Menasha Police officers credited with saving child with autism
"An officer saw the child actively trying to crawl off the bridge. The officer ran to scoop this child up and actively carried him off of the bridge," authorities said.
spmetrowire.com
Suspect facing 60 counts of felony bail-jumping across numerous cases
A Stevens Point man is being held on a $10,000 cash bond after allegedly creating a disturbance in Plover on Wednesday.
WJFW-TV
Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter
GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
wearegreenbay.com
Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies after going off Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne
WINCHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne Thursday morning. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old Appleton woman, who was not named, was going south on Highway 45 and took the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound. While negotiating the curve she lost control, and her Chevy Silverado went off the south side of the ramp and rolled over.
wearegreenbay.com
Winnebago Co. Sheriff releases report of semi crash that killed toddler, blood sample taken from driver
(WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding the crash that happened on July 25 that resulted in an 8-month-old’s death. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released the Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Accident Report – Tracs crash report form. The document is reportedly intended to collect and report information to the State of Wisconsin.
WSAW
1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash
An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Arrested for 5th OWI
A Marshfield woman was arrested for her 5th OWI on Tuesday. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted on Ives Street around 3:45pm on Tuesday. The Marshfield K9 Unit alerted to the odor of a controlled substance from within the vehicle. As a...
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: July 22 – August 2, 2022
July 22 – The complainant reported that the back window of a vehicle was broken. The complainant thought the incident had just occurred. Contact was attempted with the business with no success. A card was left by the door of the business asking for a call back. Complainant reported...
Comments / 0