waupacanow.com

Suspect charged with felony mayhem

Weyauwega man accused of biting off part of woman’s ear. Corey A. Stephens, 40, Weyauwega, is charged with felony mayhem, aggravated battery, causing mental harm to a child and disorderly conduct. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, a 911 caller reported that his parents were outside fighting in...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

07/26/2022 a Deputy was assigned to investigate a complaint of damage to property . It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 39-year-old Merrill man intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company, and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report, with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft, will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
MERRILL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead, four injured in a three-vehicle crash in New London

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an accident involving three separate vehicles just north of the Wolf River. According to a release, around 4:25 p.m., the New London Police Department received information from the Waupaca County Communications Center of a traffic accident near State Highway 45 and State Highway 15. The crash was located on State Highway 45, New London Bypass, in the City of New London.
NEW LONDON, WI
947jackfm.com

Stevens Point Phone Store Robbed

STEVENS POINT, WI. (WAOW-WSAU) – Thousands of dollars of merchandise was stolen from a Verizon store in Stevens Point. According to police, thieves damaged the front door and stole numerous display phones. The phones are likely not activated, and police are asking people to be on the lookout if...
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in South Dakota

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wausau man died in a motorcycle crash in Western South Dakota. The State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old George Seliger was traveling westbound on a highway outside Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and was thrown from his 20-20 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Marshfield Police warn of phone scam

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is warning the community about a recent phone scam. Police say a Marshfield business recently received a phone call from someone saying they were a “Lieutenant”. The caller requested an employee of the business to collect money from the cash register and meet them at another local business. The caller was able to mimic the other business’s phone number so it appeared they were assisting with the police investigation.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing at or around 8:17 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
MENASHA, WI
spmetrowire.com

POTD: On behalf of a grateful city

On-duty officers and office personnel at the Stevens Point Police Department pause for a moment to salute the American flag on Aug. 4. The department raised a special flag over the department, 933 Michigan Ave., for 24 hours as an honorarium to Dr. Clark D. Pagel, 65, who died July 31. Pagel was a sworn officer at SPPD for a decade before moving into the education sector.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WJFW-TV

Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter

GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
FREMONT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dies after going off Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne

WINCHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne Thursday morning. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old Appleton woman, who was not named, was going south on Highway 45 and took the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound. While negotiating the curve she lost control, and her Chevy Silverado went off the south side of the ramp and rolled over.
WINNECONNE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago Co. Sheriff releases report of semi crash that killed toddler, blood sample taken from driver

(WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding the crash that happened on July 25 that resulted in an 8-month-old’s death. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released the Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Accident Report – Tracs crash report form. The document is reportedly intended to collect and report information to the State of Wisconsin.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash

An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Woman Arrested for 5th OWI

A Marshfield woman was arrested for her 5th OWI on Tuesday. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted on Ives Street around 3:45pm on Tuesday. The Marshfield K9 Unit alerted to the odor of a controlled substance from within the vehicle. As a...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: July 22 – August 2, 2022

July 22 – The complainant reported that the back window of a vehicle was broken. The complainant thought the incident had just occurred. Contact was attempted with the business with no success. A card was left by the door of the business asking for a call back. Complainant reported...
MARSHFIELD, WI

