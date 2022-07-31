ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Crash on Highway 99 [Bakersfield, CA]

Pedestrian Dead after Traffic Accident near Cecil Avenue. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the highway at Cecil Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, an Audi was traveling in the fast lane when, for reasons unknown, a male pedestrian tried to cross the Highway. The driver of the Audi swerved to avoid the man but struck him with the car’s driver-side mirror. Shortly after, the pedestrian was struck by a Chevrolet as well.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
