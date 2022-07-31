ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

KGET

Outlets at Tejon to support students, teachers with back-to-school event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free school supplies will be available Saturday at the Outlets at Tejon’s “Back-To-School Bonanza.” Complimentary backpacks, pencils, crayons, color pencils, rulers, folders and more will be stocked at supply stations around the center while supplies last, according to a release. The event starts at 1 p.m. The outlets also will donate […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Headlines in History - Aug. 4, 2022

One of Shafter's busiest intersections got a new 4-way stop light added at the intersection of James Street and Lerdo Highway. Wasco rose company Jackson & Perkins promoted Shafter resident Fidel Gomez to foreman, and Wasco resident Jessie Vega became the new irrigation supervisor. Jackson & Perkins was one the country's top rose-growing companies.
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KHSD opens new school, expands possibilities

With the alarm clock's buzz, excitement and anticipation of meeting new teachers, catching up with old friends, developing new friendships and making new memories, Aug. 17 marks the beginning of a new school year and a fresh start filled with hope and possibilities. The 2022-23 school year signifies a new...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

First Sikh Sunday school to open in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sikh community in Bakersfield is opening their first school. Leaders from the San Jose Sikh community school are helping get this one up and running. The Bakersfield Sikh community is opening up its own Sunday school called the Guru Angad Darbar Khalsa School or GADKS for short and registration has already […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans

After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CRC pledges $2.5M to KCCD, CSUB for carbon management work

Local oil producer California Resources Corp. announced Tuesday it has pledged a total of $2.5 million to fund carbon management-related initiatives at the Kern Community College District and Cal State Bakersfield. KCCD will receive most of the money — $1.94 million over three years, according to Long Beach-based CRC —...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Eagle Mountain Casino counts down to relaunch

In the Fall of 2019, HBG Design was selected as designer and architect for Eagle Mountain Casino's highly anticipated casino relocation project. The nationally-recognized Top 10 hospitality and entertainment design firm, which has offices in Memphis, San Diego, and Dallas, started design of the project in 2020 and continued design right through the pandemic. Virtual meetings continued with the Tule River Tribe and the design advanced through all the obstacles faced from COVID-19.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Lamont man died in Kern River, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Kern River kills out-of-town visitors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern Medical reaches and approves labor agreement, avoiding strike

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An agreement has been reached and approved in the Kern Medical labor dispute, eventually avoiding a 3-day labor strike by its employees. The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a new three-year agreement, set to expire June 2025, with SEIU 521, the union that represents Kern Medical workers on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

