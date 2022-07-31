www.theshafterpress.com
Outlets at Tejon to support students, teachers with back-to-school event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free school supplies will be available Saturday at the Outlets at Tejon’s “Back-To-School Bonanza.” Complimentary backpacks, pencils, crayons, color pencils, rulers, folders and more will be stocked at supply stations around the center while supplies last, according to a release. The event starts at 1 p.m. The outlets also will donate […]
delanonow.com
Delano Union School District presents La Vina Middle School’s Top Scholars for 2022 part 5
DelanoNow Staff reports/Delano Union School District. We have selected the Top Scholars from Delano Union School District’s Middle-School graduates. We are highlighting several students each day. We are highlighting the top La Vina Middle School graduates. Jessie Munoz, 4.83 GPA. Miranda Navarrete, 4.33 GPA, Cesar Chavez High. A few...
theshafterpress.com
Headlines in History - Aug. 4, 2022
One of Shafter's busiest intersections got a new 4-way stop light added at the intersection of James Street and Lerdo Highway. Wasco rose company Jackson & Perkins promoted Shafter resident Fidel Gomez to foreman, and Wasco resident Jessie Vega became the new irrigation supervisor. Jackson & Perkins was one the country's top rose-growing companies.
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
Bakersfield Californian
KHSD opens new school, expands possibilities
With the alarm clock's buzz, excitement and anticipation of meeting new teachers, catching up with old friends, developing new friendships and making new memories, Aug. 17 marks the beginning of a new school year and a fresh start filled with hope and possibilities. The 2022-23 school year signifies a new...
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
First Sikh Sunday school to open in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sikh community in Bakersfield is opening their first school. Leaders from the San Jose Sikh community school are helping get this one up and running. The Bakersfield Sikh community is opening up its own Sunday school called the Guru Angad Darbar Khalsa School or GADKS for short and registration has already […]
Tehechapi News
Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans
After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
Bakersfield Californian
CRC pledges $2.5M to KCCD, CSUB for carbon management work
Local oil producer California Resources Corp. announced Tuesday it has pledged a total of $2.5 million to fund carbon management-related initiatives at the Kern Community College District and Cal State Bakersfield. KCCD will receive most of the money — $1.94 million over three years, according to Long Beach-based CRC —...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Report: Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations: Council to hear presentation today
The city of Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations, according to a 2021 report commissioned by the city. The finding comes from a report dated April 1, 2021 called Community Hazard and Risk Assessment with Station Location Analysis by Citygate Associates, LLC., a city consultant. A presentation on the...
Hanford Sentinel
Eagle Mountain Casino counts down to relaunch
In the Fall of 2019, HBG Design was selected as designer and architect for Eagle Mountain Casino's highly anticipated casino relocation project. The nationally-recognized Top 10 hospitality and entertainment design firm, which has offices in Memphis, San Diego, and Dallas, started design of the project in 2020 and continued design right through the pandemic. Virtual meetings continued with the Tule River Tribe and the design advanced through all the obstacles faced from COVID-19.
East Yosemite League holds media day ahead of football season
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The East Yosemite League held a media day on Monday, at Redwood High School in Visalia. The league looks different this year than it did last year after some restructuring. The six schools in the league now are: El Diamante, Golden West, Monache, Mt Whitney, Porterville and Redwood. Monache and Porterville […]
KGET 17
Kern County In Depth: Reparations for descendants of slaves in California
This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California. A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.
Lamont man died in Kern River, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Kern Medical reaches and approves labor agreement, avoiding strike
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An agreement has been reached and approved in the Kern Medical labor dispute, eventually avoiding a 3-day labor strike by its employees. The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a new three-year agreement, set to expire June 2025, with SEIU 521, the union that represents Kern Medical workers on […]
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert in Bakersfield canceled
The Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict with the musician.
