Florida State

Nikki Fried calls for ‘something new’ in first TV ad for Governor

By Renzo Downey
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago
Garry Euler
4d ago

She hasn’t done the job she’s on now … we don’t need another 4 years of nothing from her!!!!She said she would fix ROBO calls , she has done nothing to even slow it down!!!! Vote red!!!!

Shrillary Clinton
4d ago

She’s a total mediocrity. Start updating the resume, Nikki. You’ll be looking for a new job before you know it. Try NY or CA. You’ll fit right in.

Frank Popfinger
4d ago

exactly she hasn't done the job that she's doing now she's not capable of running this great state she is poison to the Florida people I wouldn't let her run a dog pound God bless Florida God Bless America and God bless this great Governor DeSantis

