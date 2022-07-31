Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste

www.theshafterpress.com
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Report: Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations: Council to hear presentation today
The city of Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations, according to a 2021 report commissioned by the city. The finding comes from a report dated April 1, 2021 called Community Hazard and Risk Assessment with Station Location Analysis by Citygate Associates, LLC., a city consultant. A presentation on the...
KMPH.com
Evacuation orders from brush fire canceled for Lebec residents
Update - Aug. 3, 3 p.m.: KCFD tweeted out that the evacuation warning has been lifted for residents living off North Drive and Haberkern Drive. Update - Aug. 3, 2:20 p.m.: Kern County Fire Department tweeted an update Wednesday afternoon saying the forward progress has been stopped in the Curve Fire burning near North Drive and Lebec Road in Lebec.
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
The Blessing Corner hosts a back-to-school drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is hosting a back to school drive this Friday at 101 Union Ave., according to a press release from The Blessing Corner. School-age children, 3 to 17, can pick up a backpack and school supplies from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to The Blessing Corner. The Blessing […]
KGET 17
Annual backpack donation drive is on!
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with the Open Door Network to get new backpacks, underwear and socks for homeless kids and young people in time for the start of school. Lauren Skidmore joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk more about it. Donations will be accepted...
Kern Public Health reports 1,110 new COVID-19 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,110 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 270,936 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 258,493 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,550 negative COVID-19 tests and 270,936 positive tests, while […]
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
KGET 17
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Inflation makes it hard for families to put food on the table
Inflation and a fluctuating economy have impacts beyond just families taking trips. For many, it’s about getting food on the table or maintaining a roof over their head.
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
southkernsol.org
Upcoming Back To School events to look forward to in Bakersfield
Over the next couple weeks, Bakersfield will be home to multiple community Back To School events that will provide resources to those that attend. On August 4, the Kern County Department of Child Support Services will be hosting their 13th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair at the Kern County Museum. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free backpacks.
New Tulare wildfire reaches more than 100 acres, evacuation warnings in place
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire of Tulare reported that a new wildfire has started this afternoon. Firefighters responded around 2:00 p.m. to the southeast of Three Rivers. According to the state agency, the fire has reached 127 acres, so far Cal Fire of Tulare has four hand crews, six engines, and two dozers, […]
kernvalleysun.com
'Going Camping!'
Even though we live and work in the Kern River Valley, we are mountain folk who still like to get away from the TV and other distractions even if it is just for a weekend. We visit the high county, the thousands of dirt bike trails, the countless campgrounds and hiking trails, all just to get away and recharge our outdoor adventures. This summer has been a bigger challenge than most years due to the drought and extremely high temperatures we have been experiencing lately. No matter what we still find time and energy to get out and enjoy what’s in our very own backyard.
Bakersfield Channel
How to prevent West Nile Virus in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every year in Kern County people and animals are infected by the West Nile Virus. According to Kern County Public Health in 2019 there were 32 human cases. In 2020 there were eight, in 2021 there were three and so far this year, two confirmed cases.
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
Bakersfield Californian
McFarland Library looks to expand hours as police department seeks new home
McFarland residents who had concerns about their library being moved or reassigned can rest assured Kern County does not have any plans in the works to do either. The County Administrative Office is recommending Kern keep ownership of its library facility in McFarland, in response to a McFarland City Council request that the county consider allowing the city to take the building over to fill its pressing need for a new police station.
A chance of rain in Kern County’s forecast
Monsoonal moisture will continue to push into the Kern County tomorrow resulting in shower and thunderstorm chances over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and early evening this week. In the last 24 hours Tehachapi picked up .65 of an inch of rain, very unusual for this time of year. Lake Isabella picked up one hundredths […]
Bakersfield Californian
Catalytic converter ordinance prompts constitutional concerns
Experts have advised caution over implementing a proposed city ordinance to curtail catalytic converter theft, a topic which also divided Bakersfield City Council members in regard to its effectiveness and the consequences of passing such a law. The city attorney’s office drafted an ordinance that says possessing a detached catalytic...
Bear found relaxing in laundry room of Cuyama Valley home
Some Cuyama Valley residents woke up to a bear-y strange surprise on Wednesday morning when they found a bear relaxing in their laundry room. The post Bear found relaxing in laundry room of Cuyama Valley home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
